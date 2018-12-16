Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, on Sunday rejected the prospect of Trump sitting down for an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

“Over my dead body,” Giuliani said on “Fox News Sunday.” “But you know, I could be dead.”

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace followed up, pressing Giuliani on whether the special counsel wanted to speak with Trump. Giuliani did not respond directly and instead said he was “disgusted with the tactics they have used in this case.”

On ABC News’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Giuliani was asked whether there were ongoing discussions about an interview. He replied that he was “not allowed” to say that.

Giuliani added, “The agreement we had did contemplate that there’d be a period of time after the questions that we would have a discussion about whether there should be any further questions. So I’m not saying we are or we aren’t, but that’s in the agreement.”

Last month, Trump’s attorneys submitted his written answers to questions from Mueller about the president’s knowledge of the Russian government’s efforts to assist his 2016 campaign.

During the televised interviews, Giuliani also criticized former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who was recently sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and lying to Congress.

Cohen said in an interview with ABC News last week that Trump knew it was wrong to make hush-money payments to two women who alleged they had affairs with him years ago. Cohen has admitted to facilitating the payments and running afoul of campaign finance law.

Trump has denied instructing Cohen to break the law. “The man is pathetic,” Giuliani said of Cohen. Giuliani also called him a “serial liar.”

