The sentiment was echoed across the Biden administration Wednesday morning.
“The secretary would have appreciated the opportunity to have had a conversation before the visit took place,” said Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby during his briefing, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “They certainly took time away from what we had been planning to do that day.”
Moulton and Meijer made an unauthorized whirlwind trip to Kabul early Tuesday, leaving less than 24 hours later on a flight used for evacuating Americans and Afghans.
Pelosi insisted that other lawmakers should not go.
“We don’t want anybody to think that this was a good idea and that they should try to follow suit,” she said.
Pelosi explained that the usual congressional delegations abroad need approval from the respective committee chairs and ranking members, and no such approval was granted to the two lawmakers, both of whom are combat veterans.
“We put out the word to committee chairs, there isn’t going to be no planes or this or that for people going to the region,” Pelosi said.
The visit was a distraction for military and civilian staffers attempting to carry out frenzied rescue efforts, according to two people familiar with the trip who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the matter.
It is not clear how the lawmakers, both of whom served in Iraq before being elected to Congress, first entered Afghanistan. Moulton’s office did not confirm the trip until the plane evacuating the congressmen left Afghanistan’s airspace. Meijer’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment.
“They wanted to freelance on their own,” Pelosi said, dismissing questions about whether their daring trip to Kabul demonstrated the chaos of the ongoing airlift. “I would not make anything bigger of this.”
