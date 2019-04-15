House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that it was “beneath the dignity of the Oval Office” for President Trump to have shared a video on Twitter of Rep. Ilhan Omar spliced with footage of the burning twin towers from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Taking questions during an appearance at the London School of Economics, Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she was hesitant to criticize Trump while on foreign soil. But she called his actions “wrong” when questioned about how Trump has responded to the freshman lawmaker.

“I don’t think any president of the United States should use the tragedy of 9/11 as a political tool,” Pelosi said, adding that she is “proud” of her Democratic colleagues.

Trump shared the video, along with the caption “We Will Never Forget,” on Friday after a controversy emerged over comments made by Omar (D-Minn.) at an event last month sponsored by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Omar used the words “some people did something” to describe the attacks while talking about the discrimination that American Muslims faced in their aftermath. Weeks later, conservatives began circulating a snippet of the 20-minute speech to suggest Omar had played down the significance of 9/11.

Before her appearance Monday, Pelosi had issued a statement saying that any discussion of 9/11 “must be done with reverence” and that Trump “shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack.” She also asked the Capitol Police to conduct a security assessment to safeguard Omar amid increasing death threats.

During Monday’s event, Pelosi also talked about the United States’ ability to endure, saying “the country can withstand anything.”

“Maybe not two terms,” she added.

