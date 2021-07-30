The House Rules Committee is set to consider a measure Friday morning that would extend the ban, enacted in response to the pandemic, through Dec. 31. But the fate of the measure, authored by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), remains unclear in the House and faces longer odds in the evenly divided Senate.
On Thursday, Biden called on Congress to act “without delay” to extend the eviction moratorium, which applies to renters who have fallen behind on their monthly payments as a result of financial hardship. Top White House aides fretted that the administration could not act on its own, as it has in the past, as a result of a recent Supreme Court ruling.
The moratorium was last extended one month ago, and little has been done in recent weeks to advance another extension through Congress.
Still, Biden’s request prompted House and Senate Democrats to begin exploring whether they could rally enough votes to approve the new protections for renters.
In a statement Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would have “strongly supported” a move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the moratorium, particularly given the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available,” Psaki said, referring to the court ruling last month.
That order allowed the latest extension of the moratorium enacted by the CDC to remain in place for another month.
But Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who supplied the controlling vote, said that in his view congressional action would be needed to extend it beyond Saturday. Despite that, Biden has faced pressure from some Democrats to act unilaterally.
“In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the President calls on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay,” Psaki said. She called the ban on evictions “a critical backstop to prevent hard-pressed renters and their families who lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic from being evicted for nonpayment of rent.”
After a congressional moratorium on evictions expired last summer, President Donald Trump ordered the CDC to step in. It issued an order in September, citing its power to take emergency actions to stop the infection’s spread. It said its moratorium applied to tenants who, if evicted, would probably become homeless or be forced to live in close quarters in a congregate or shared-living setting.
“Extending the eviction moratorium is a moral imperative — and one that is simple and necessary,” Pelosi said in her letter to colleagues Thursday night. “We in Congress have the opportunity — and the responsibility — to respect the dignity of those who have suffered so much in terms of their health, financial security and well-being.”
Pelsoi said the situation has been made more urgent because little of the more than $46 billion approved by Congress for emergency rental assistance has yet been distributed to renters by state and local governments.
In the Senate, meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers led by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), the leader of the chamber’s top housing panel, started preparing their own last-ditch attempt to extend the moratorium on Thursday. They seek to approve it under unanimous consent, according to two senior Democratic aides, a tough proposition given potential Republican objections to the idea.
Brown “supports an extension of the eviction moratorium and will work with Leader Schumer to pass legislation that will allow our nation’s renters to stay in their homes during this crisis,” a spokesman for Brown said Thursday.