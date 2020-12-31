In a statement, Pelosi, the first woman to lead a party in Congress, noted the historic nature of Kibben’s appointment as well as the position itself, which dates to the first Congress in 1789.
“Her integrity, experience and patriotism will serve the Congress and the Country well, as she ministers to the needs of Members,” Pelosi said.
The House chaplain’s duties include opening every House session with a prayer or bringing in a guest chaplain to say a prayer.
The chaplain is also responsible for “pastoral counseling” duties to the House community. In the past, that has included performing marriage and funeral ceremonies for House members.
Kibben succeeds the retiring Patrick J. Conroy, a Jesuit priest first sworn into the job in 2011.
Kibben’s appointment was recommended by a bipartisan search committee and accepted by Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Pelosi said.