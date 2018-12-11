Moments after returning to Capitol Hill after an Oval Office standoff with President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi questioned Trump’s manhood and said the border wall was a matter of masculine pride.

“It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing,” said the California congresswoman.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the remarks in a Democratic caucus committee meeting, which were recounted by an aide present who was not authorized to comment publicly. She told colleagues that she was “trying to be the mom” in the room while Trump and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) bickered about the coming funding showdown.

But she described Trump’s admission during the 17-minute on-camera tete-a-tete that he would be “proud” to shut the government as a political triumph.

“The fact is, we did get him to say, to fully own, that the shutdown was his,” she said, according to the aide. “That was an accomplishment.”

Said Trump at the meeting, “I am proud to shut down the government for border security . . . I will be the one to shut it down, I’m not going to blame you for it.”



House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Pelosi’s encounter with Trump on Tuesday came as she continues to try an win votes among fellow Democrats to be elected speaker next month. In a tweet this morning and at the Oval Office meeting, Trump made reference to that contest, suggesting it was a reason Pelosi would not negotiate on wall funding.

But Pelosi’s performance in the meeting stands to improve her chances of winning support among fellow Democrats, and her remarks to colleagues sought to highlight how she believed she and Schumer had won the upper political hand,

She used a similar line in October during an event at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, where she said the wall “happens to be like a manhood issue for the president, and I’m not interested in that.”

Pelosi also described to colleagues how the Oval Office meeting concluded, according to the aide: “He said, ‘We can go two routes with this meeting — with a knife or a candy.’ I said, ‘Exactly.’”

