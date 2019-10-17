Questioned about the image Thursday — one that Pelosi’s office gleefully embraced on Twitter — Pelosi said “at that moment, I was probably saying ‘all roads lead to Putin,’” a reference to President Vladi­mir Putin and Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to help get Trump elected.

She said she had also told Trump the House had overwhelmingly voted against his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria and that if he were trying to bring troops home worldwide, it made no sense to send American military forces to Saudi Arabia.

Pelosi said her main question to the president was what the plan was to fight the Islamic State terrorist group now that the United States had “reneged” on the Kurds, a U.S. partner in the counterterrorism fight.

The photo is one of a series of now-iconic images of showdowns between Trump and Pelosi, including another abrupt White House meeting on infrastructure in May, a confrontation in the Oval Office last December over border wall money and a photo of Pelosi clapping during Trump’s State of the Union address in January.

In the aftermath of the 2018 midterm election and Democrats winning the House majority, Trump lashed out at other Democrats, disparaging them with nicknames, but often praised Pelosi’s political skills — seeing her as a last line of defense against impeachment.

Pelosi has fully backed the fast-moving impeachment inquiry that she launched last month. She suggested on Wednesday that he was struggling under pressure.

“He just couldn’t handle it, so he kind of engaged in a meltdown,” Pelosi told reporters immediately after the aborted meeting, referring to the 354-60-4 bipartisan vote in the House earlier Wednesday that broadly condemned the troop withdrawal. Later, Pelosi added: “I think now we have to pray for his health, because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

The White House rejected Pelosi’s characterization, with press secretary Stephanie Grisham asserting that Trump remained “measured, factual and decisive” and that the speaker’s decision to leave the meeting was “baffling, but not surprising.”

“She had no intention of listening or contributing to an important meeting on national security issues,” Grisham said. “While Democratic leadership chose to storm out and get in front of the cameras to whine, everyone else in the meeting chose to stay in the room and work on behalf of this country.”

Later Wednesday, after tweeting the photo, Trump accused Pelosi of having an “unhinged meltdown” of her own. Pelosi’s allies said it showed her standing up to Trump’s bullying, and the speaker posted it proudly on her own social media pages.

The Cabinet Room gathering became tense at multiple points, according to lawmakers and other officials briefed on the exchanges, as Trump fought with Democrats, lashed out against former members of his own administration and faced pushback even from Republicans.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) left the meeting with Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) followed shortly afterward.

According to Schumer and two other officials familiar with the remarks, Trump repeatedly downplayed the threat from the released Islamic State fighters, saying America did not need to worry about “terrorists 7,000 miles away.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the House Republican Conference chair, spoke up to remind Trump that the terrorists who killed more than 3,000 Americans in the 9/11 terrorist attacks “came from 7,000 miles away” themselves.

At another point, Schumer began making his case against Trump’s decision, reading to the president comments from former defense secretary Jim Mattis on NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this week.

Mattis, whose resignation late last year centered on his disagreement with Trump on Syria, said the United States needed to keep up the pressure in the region, arguing that if it did not, “then ISIS would resurge,” using another name for the Islamic State.

Trump then interjected, calling Mattis the “world’s most overrated general” who was not “tough enough” and saying that Trump himself “captured” the Islamic State, according to three officials familiar with the comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private exchange.

Trump also boasted that his timeline for capturing the Islamic State was much faster than what Mattis predicted, falsely claiming “I captured them in one month.”

After Schumer and Pelosi pressed Trump on his strategy for the region, the president said his “plan is to keep the American people safe.” Pelosi retorted: “That’s not a plan. That’s a goal.”

As Democratic leaders walked out, Trump repeatedly called out, “See you at the polls,” according to the officials.

“It was a meeting on one of the most serious crises affecting America in a while,” Schumer said. “And instead of having a serious discussion, the president just threw out insults.”

