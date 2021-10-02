Whether she retires next year or not, the next few weeks and months will serve as a major inflection point for Pelosi’s legacy. If she can usher President Biden’s ambitious agenda into law, Pelosi will cement her place as one of the most powerful members of Congress in the history of the country.
But Pelosi could also oversee the implosion of the party’s attempt to achieve long-sought goals on education, heath care and climate if she cannot smooth over the bitter ideological divide among congressional Democrats. Such an outcome would leave Democrats reeling heading into next year’s midterm elections and probably ending her career on a sour note, denting her reputation as a master legislator who always finds a way to deliver.
After 19 years leading House Democrats, she is also facing the inevitable questions over whether she has lost a step or maintains the legislative acumen and determination that has defined her career.
Pelosi, 81, is now trying to prove her doubters wrong by resetting her caucus in pursuit of twin goals that have been linked, then separated and are now back together: a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan that was bipartisan when it passed the Senate, and a partisan proposal to reshape social policy, with a price tag possibly around $2 trillion.
On June 24, just before Biden appeared with a bipartisan group of senators claiming an initial deal on infrastructure, Pelosi publicly declared she would not move the Senate’s legislation until the more ambitious bill had also cleared the Senate.
“There ain’t gonna be no bipartisan bill, unless we have a reconciliation bill,” she told reporters, using the parliamentary term for the party-line proposal that cannot be filibustered in the Senate.
On Monday evening, when a deadline hit for a promise she made to her moderate flank, Pelosi shifted to separate the two bills because Senate centrist Democrats opposed the $3.5 trillion total price tag for a package that would rewrite laws governing Medicare, Medicaid, corporate taxes, early-childhood education and climate change.
“It all changed, so our approach had to change,” she told Democrats.
For four days, however, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus held their ground and refused to support the infrastructure bill, while the two most conservative Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), held firm in refusing to support the $3.5 trillion House proposal.
Waiting for ‘Manchema’: House liberals grow exasperated with two Democratic senators as Biden agenda struggles
By Friday morning, Pelosi realized that Biden needed to deliver the bitter political medicine to centrists and liberals, summoning the president to talk to her caucus in a basement meeting room in the Capitol.
Democratic leaders even demanded that lawmakers and staff turn over their cellphones before entering the room to prevent leaks, but that didn’t matter. Lawmakers heard the message.
“He sent two practical realities,” Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.), a leader of the moderate New Democratic Coalition, said afterward. “One is that we have to get to an agreement on reconciliation and it’s not going to be 3.5, and two, that that’s going to be necessary to get an infrastructure bill across the finish line.”
With the two bills back together again, the House speaker is dug in on her pursuit of passing what could be the last major legislation with her stamp on it. Upon winning back the speaker’s gavel in January 2019, Pelosi suggested she probably would serve just four more years.
She has made clear she will not announce her retirement months before her departure, becoming a lame duck. “Get out of here,” Pelosi told reporters who asked if “culmination” meant she was close to stepping down.
But once the calender turns to 2022, major legislation is likely to take a back seat to campaigning and Republicans could easily win the handful of seats they need to claim the House majority in the midterm elections.
Her closest allies don’t question her power to deliver in the near term.
“When has Speaker Pelosi ever failed on a legislative initiative that she and a Democratic president strongly support? She didn’t even fail when she had Republican presidents, including George Bush, and most recently Donald Trump,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), a lieutenant in her leadership team, told reporters.
The question is whether she retains the same strong hand over a caucus where her legislative lore is a thing of the past to some — 60 percent of the 220 Democrats arrived after her first run as speaker ended in 2010 with a brutal 63-seat loss.
This new political era allows younger ideologues to gain prominent followings without anything near Pelosi’s reservoir of experience and relationships, including an unlikely bond between the coal-loving Manchin and the San Francisco clean-energy advocate.
A daily consumer of the New York Times crossword puzzle, Pelosi approaches every major negotiation like a real-life puzzle, viewing Manchin — a fellow Italian Catholic — as a key piece to resolving this dispute.
For several years she worked with him on saving pensions for miners, during which time Manchin noticed a small statue in her office of a coal miner: a gift from a West Virginian, Jennings Randolph, to her father, Thomas D’Alessandro Jr., when the future senator and future Baltimore mayor served together in the House in the 1940s.
Earlier this year, Manchin gave her a new statue of a miner that sits in her office, with a personal inscription to her: “Thank you for keeping the promise to the coal miners who helped build this country.”
Pelosi acknowledged this week that she gets a certain amount of joy and fulfillment out of the chaos surrounding such protracted negotiations, shuttling one collection of liberals into her office followed by a group of moderates and then White House officials.
She’s always been strategic about when to deploy food, and some who have sat in her office believe she manipulates the room temperature to make negotiators comfortable or uncomfortable, depending on her motive.
“Let me just tell you about negotiating,” she told reporters Thursday. “At the end, that’s when you really have to weigh in. You cannot tire. You cannot concede. It’s this is — this is the fun part.”
Her tenacity now is reminiscent of how she kept Democrats focused on passing the Affordable Care Act in 2010, despite several rocky moments including a special-election defeat that cost Senate Democrats a filibuster-proof 60-seat caucus.
“The Affordable Care Act was remarkable, and I take some proprietary interest on that,” she said, noting that this latest proposal ties together so many separate issues she has focused on since first winning election in 1987. “Each one of those is something we fought over the years for and now is coming together in a way that is transformative, not incremental.”
Her sharpest critics are nevertheless impressed by the audacity of her approach, particularly with just 220 seats on her side of the aisle, just a three-vote margin for victory.
“You could argue she’s been the strongest speaker in history,” Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), who served as speaker from 1995 through 1998, said during a Thursday visit to the Capitol. “She has shown more capacity to organize and muscle, with really narrow margins.”
Two newer Democrats, Reps. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) and Stephanie Murphy (Fla.), both elected in 2016, reflect the ideological battle of the past few weeks. Jayapal leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, while Murphy leads the Blue Dog Coalition, a more conservative group that was decimated in 2010.
Rep. Jayapal has emerged as a forceful leader of House liberals. This week will test what policy priorities she can deliver.
Jayapal led the liberal wing in rejecting Pelosi’s push the past few days to pass the infrastructure bill, holding the speaker to the initial pledge in June that it would not pass until the bigger legislation was ready. “We held the line,” she told reporters walking down the House steps Friday evening, claiming victory.
And Murphy fought to make Pelosi live up to an August pledge to move the infrastructure plan by the end of September. Although that didn’t happen, Pelosi issued a letter to Democrats on Saturday that set a new deadline, Oct. 31, for passing the infrastructure bill, at which point the more ambitious reconciliation plan might not be complete.
Despite all this zigzagging, veteran Democrats remain calm.
“There’s a lot of hand-wringing and recrimination and gnashing of teeth, particularly among the people who haven’t seen this play out, the people of the shorter tenure here. The ones who have been here a long time, you can see it. They’re the calm ones,” Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D-Pa.), first elected in 2012, said Friday. “They’ve seen it play out. They know something good is going to come out of this.”
Read more from Paul Kane’s archive, follow him on Twitter or subscribe to his updates on Facebook.