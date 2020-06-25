Her comments came a day after a high-profile House Judiciary Committee hearing at which Democrats accused Barr of politicizing the Justice Department, including by intervening in criminal cases to the benefit of former Trump advisers and ousting a U.S. attorney who is investigating Trump’s personal lawyer.

“Anyone who saw that testimony will know that Barr is a mess,” Pelosi said. “It’s a disgrace. The Department of Justice, I have been talking about that for a while.”

She noted that roughly a year ago the Democratic-led House voted to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas.

“So he is contemptible,” Pelosi said. “There’s no question about that. But at this point, let’s solve our problems by going to the polls and voting on Election Day, 131 days from now.”

Her comments seemed to reflect the reality that Republicans, who control the Senate, would short-circuit any bid to impeach and remove Barr, whom they have asserted is drawing ire because he is trying to ferret out the corruption of his Justice Department predecessors under a Democratic administration.

Elsewhere in an interview that touched on several other topics, Pelosi said that she does not share the fear of some Democrats that Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he loses the election in November to Biden, the former vice president.

“I think that he would expect the results of the election,” Pelosi said. “And even if he didn’t, then the hedge henchmen around him would understand that he would have to respect results of the election.”

She added, however, that she will be “prepared for everything.”

Pelosi shot several other barbs at Trump, including when she was asked who is to blame for rising coronavirus cases in some states, including her home state of California.

“Sixteen hundred Pennsylvania Avenue,” Pelosi said, citing the address of the White House, and suggesting Trump’s rosy assessments of a speedy return to normal had led to dire consequences.

“The delay, the denial . . . the hoax that it’s going to go away magically, a miracle is going to happen, we’ll be in church together by Easter, caused death,” Pelosi said.

She also took aim at Trump for resisting calls to rename military bases honoring Confederate generals.

