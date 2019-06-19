House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday ruled out a congressional censure of President Trump, a move some lawmakers have suggested as an less divisive alternative to launching impeachment proceedings.

“No. I think censure is just a way out,” Pelosi told reporters. “If you’re gonna go, you gotta to go. In other words, if the goods are there, you must impeach, and censure is nice, but it is not commensurate with the violations of the Constitution should we decide that’s the way to go.”

She added that a censure of Trump would be “a day at the beach for the president, or at his golf club, or wherever he goes.”

Pelosi, speaking at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, continued to counsel a deliberate approach to building a case that Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation of Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. She has been resisting calls from 70 House members — all Democrats but one — to launch impeachment proceedings.

“I don’t think you should have an inquiry unless you’re ready to impeach,” she said. “What I believe is that when we go forward , if we go forward, it has to go deep.”

She added that she doesn’t “feel pressure from my members to do anything.”

