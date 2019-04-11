House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks in her office at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed two of President Trump’s proposed nominees to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Thursday, calling them “the worst, ill-suited appointments that the president could have come up with.”

Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the comments, referring to conservative economist Stephen Moore and businessman Herman Cain, hours before she and fellow House Democrats are set to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell at their annual policy retreat here.

Neither Moore, a former leader of the Club for Growth, nor Cain, a 2012 presidential candidate, has been formally nominated. But Trump has publicly announced his intention to do so despite objections from Democrats and some Republicans questioning the men’s academic and professional qualifications.

Pelosi went on to accuse Trump of seeking to undermine the Fed’s independent role in setting the nation’s monetary policy, responding to a question about public comments from Vice President Pence about how Moore and Cain share Trump’s views on keeping interest rates low.

“Does that mean meddling in the decisions of the Fed?” Pelosi said. “The Fed should be determining the rates, not any politicians, and that is a dangerous thing for an economy when the central bank of a country has . . . political influence.”

She added, “When you have two people totally unsuited, unqualified for the position, because they may just go in and say, ‘The president wants an increase in rates, and we’re here to do that,’ that’s not about being serious about our economy.”

Pelosi then praised Powell, who was nominated by Trump in 2017 and confirmed early last year by the Senate. Pelosi said Powell is “not a political person in any way” and encouraged House Republicans to invite him to their own policy retreat, which has yet to be rescheduled after it was canceled due to the government shutdown earlier this year.

