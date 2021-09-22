News of the collapse of the talks was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
According to the Booker aide, Democrats’ final offer completely omitted any change to qualified immunity or Section 242 of the Civil Rights Act, which could cause officers to face expanded accountability in court.
Throughout the talks, Democrats had made eliminating — or at least loosening — the doctrine a cornerstone of their overhaul efforts. Republicans by and large had resisted making any changes, fearful that exposing police officers to lawsuits could cause them to adopt less aggressive and less effective tactics.