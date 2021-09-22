News of the collapse of the talks was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
According to Booker, Democrats’ final offer completely omitted any change to qualified immunity or Section 242 of the Civil Rights Act, which could cause officers to face expanded accountability in court.
In remarks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, Booker said that he has had a brief conversation with Scott and that the group has not been making “any more meaningful progress on establishing really substantive reforms.”
“When it comes to issues like raising professional standards, we couldn’t even agree to codify what Donald Trump did in his executive order,” Booker said, referring to steps announced by the former president last summer to offer new federal incentives for local police to bolster training and create a national database to track misconduct.
The negotiations began in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder last year by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a killing captured on video that spurred nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.
Throughout the talks, Democrats had made eliminating — or at least loosening — the doctrine of qualified immunity a cornerstone of their overhaul efforts. Republicans by and large had resisted making any changes, fearful that exposing police officers to lawsuits could cause them to adopt less aggressive and less effective tactics.
On Wednesday, Booker said that not only was it “clear” that negotiators had stopped making progress, but that recent communications “showed me that we were actually moving away from it.”