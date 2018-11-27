Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are seen at the State Department in Washington on Nov. 9, 2018. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Two members of President Trump’s Cabinet will brief the Senate on Wednesday about Saudi Arabia, the extent of its responsibility in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, a high-stakes meeting preceding lawmakers’ anticipated vote on whether to dramatically scale back U.S. military support for the kingdom.

Many senators have predicted the closed-door meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be unsatisfactory, as the administration had not agreed to send an intelligence official to speak about the CIA assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s killing.

Trump has dismissed the CIA’s assessment as inconclusive “feelings” — prompting backlash from the Republicans’ most senior ranks.

“What obviously happened is basically certified by the CIA,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Tuesday. “It is completely abhorrent to everything the United States holds dear and stands for in the world, so some kind of response certainly would be in order.”

But lawmakers have yet to agree to what the response is.

A bipartisan group of senators has proposed a spectrum of sanctions focused against the Saudi-led coalition and any other entity fomenting unrest in Yemen. Their bill would also curtail most weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia until the coalition pulls back from its Yemen campaign. But senior GOP leaders have yet to embrace the legislation, which stands little chance of passing Congress unless it’s inserted into a must-pass spending bill, due Dec. 7.

Another bipartisan group is hoping to deliver a more immediate rebuke of Saudi Arabia’s methods with a resolution to invoke the War Powers Act and force the United States to end its military, intelligence and air support for the Saudi-led coalition. A similar effort in March failed to garner enough votes to proceed, but sponsors believe the Khashoggi slaying inspired several more senators to stop prioritizing the strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia over its human rights record.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), who previously voted against ending U.S. participation in the Saudi-led coalition on security grounds, said this week that he would vote to support the resolution now. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the committee’s chairman, has hinted he might do the same.

Similar legislation has already been stymied by House Republican leaders, who earlier this month inserted a rule change into a bill that nullified expedited procedures under the War Powers Act that lawmakers needed to push their Yemen resolution to the floor.

The administration has yet to promise House lawmakers a briefing on Yemen and Saudi Arabia, according to both Republican and Democratic aides.

Corker, Menendez, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and several others have called for the administration to allow a top intelligence official, such as CIA Director Gina Haspel, to join the briefing. On Tuesday, Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.) filed a bill to force the intelligence community to release a public report detailing who ordered Khashoggi’s killing.

“The American people deserve to know the truth,” Reed said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Corker and Menendez also invoked their authority under the Global Magnitsky Act, under which the United States may sanction foreign officials over human rights abuses, to force Trump to say whether Mohammed bore responsibility for Khashoggi’s murder.

