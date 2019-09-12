A feud between Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) escalated on Thursday, with the two Republicans trading insults as they both sought to position themselves as more aligned with President Trump.

What began as an exchange of different views on Afghanistan policy moved on to other subjects during several tweets and an afternoon television appearance by Paul. During a CNN interview, he questioned the allegiance of both Cheney and her father, the former Republican vice president Richard B. Cheney, to Trump.

“I guess the problem with the Cheneys, both Dick and Liz, is that they’ve always been Never Trumpers. They hate President Trump’s foreign policy, they want to stay in Afghanistan forever.”

Paul then brought up John Bolton, Trump’s hawkish national security adviser who parted ways with the president this week after clashes with Trump on an array of issues.

“They’re apologizing for John Bolton, they love John Bolton,” Paul said of the Cheneys. “So really they’re part of this foreign policy swamp that’s trying to undermine President Trump.” In an earlier tweet, Paul accused the congresswoman, who holds a position in House Republican leadership, of “pro-Bolton blather.”

[A Liz Cheney vs. Rand Paul spat epitomizes the GOP’s increasingly Trump-ified foreign policy]



Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) pauses as she and other Republican leaders speak to reporters at the Capitol last week. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Cheney responded shortly afterward on Twitter, referring to Paul’s Republican bid for president in which he was eclipsed by Trump in the primaries.

“Hi @RandPaul I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa,” Cheney wrote of Paul’s fifth-place finish in the nation’s first caucus state.

Cheney also tacked on a 2015 tweet from Trump about his then-rival Paul.

“Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE!” Trump said.

“No truer words were ever spoken,” Cheney added in her own voice.

Paul didn’t take long to fire back.

“Hey @Liz_Cheney I feel like you might just be mad still about when Candidate Trump shredded your Dad’s failed foreign policy and endless wars,” Paul wrote in a tweet, attaching a news article about a GOP primary debate in which Trump decried the U.S. intervention in Iraq during Cheney’s vice presidency.

Liz Cheney, in response, pointed to the photo of candidates that accompanied the article.

“Weird. I don’t see you on stage here, @RandPaul,” she tweeted. “Oh, right. My bad - you had already lost.”

She added a hashtag: “#weirdRand”

Paul later fired back at Cheney with several more tweets in which he shared news stories about Cheney’s criticism of Trump on various foreign policy topics, such as the importance of NATO. Paul also added a few hashtags of his own, including “#WarmongerCheneys” and “#NeverTrumpCheneys.”

The tone of the exchange between Paul and the younger Cheney was noted by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar as she interviewed Paul. Keilar noted that both the congresswoman and the senator had been critical of Trump at times in the past and asked if Paul worried that the spat had devolved into a competition for Trump’s attention “that’s a little unbecoming of two members of Congress?”

Paul, who’s repaired his relationship with Trump enough that they sometimes golf together, insisted his differences with Cheney were rooted in genuine policy differences, including how quickly the United States should withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

“This isn’t just about me butting heads with the Never Trumpers in the Cheney family,” Paul said.

Cheney’s relationship with Trump could be particularly important to her political future. She is considering running for the Senate next year from Wyoming, which in 2016 was the most pro-Trump state in the nation.

As he kicked off the House Republican retreat in Baltimore late Thursday afternoon, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was asked about the spat. He pushed back against the notion that the argument between Paul and Cheney is indicative of a broader split within the Republican Party over Bolton’s exit.

“No,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s a difference of opinion when it comes to national defense, and it’s simply that. People can have a discussion about policy. That’s healthy. ... The Republicans have never been more united.”

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.

