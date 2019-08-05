Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Monday that part of his lung had been surgically removed over the weekend and that the procedure would “limit my August activities” but not hinder a return to Washington after the current recess.

Writing on Twitter, Paul said the surgery was related to injuries sustained in 2017 when he was attacked by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, in a dispute over lawn debris.

“Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend,” Paul said. “The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September.”

Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2019

Boucher pleaded guilty to attacking Paul and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Paul has also filed a lawsuit against Boucher over the incident.

Earlier this year, Paul traveled to Ontario, Canada, to have hernia surgery, which he said was also related to the 2017 assault.

Kentucky’s other Republican senator — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — has also been temporarily sidelined. He fractured his shoulder Sunday morning in a fall outside his Louisville home, according to his office.

Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.

