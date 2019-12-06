Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted on campaign finance charges last summer. The outgoing congressman is awaiting sentencing after he entered a guilty plea on a single count on Tuesday; he had previously pleaded not guilty.

The couple were charged with spending more than $200,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses, including vacations and household items.

“Whatever my time in custody is, I will take that hit,” Hunter said Monday in an interview with San Diego-based TV station KUSI. “My only hope is that the judge does not sentence my wife to jail. I think my kids need a mom in the home.”

