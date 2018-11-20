Rep. Marcia L. Fudge gavels in the second session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

An Ohio Democrat who is considering a run for House speaker wrote a letter of support in 2015 for a former judge and state senator who is now accused of killing his ex-wife.

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge wrote the letter to a prosecutor as Lance Mason prepared to plead guilty to beating his then-wife, Aisha Fraser, so severely in 2014 that she required reconstructive plastic surgery. Mason, she wrote, was “a good man who made a very bad mistake.”

On Saturday, Fraser was found stabbed to death, according to news reports. Mason, who served a nine-month sentence for the earlier assault, was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with her murder.

Fudge’s role in speaking on Mason’s behalf stands to complicate any potential challenge to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is mounting an aggressive campaign to claim the speaker’s gavel when Democrats assume the House majority in January.

In a statement released by her office Tuesday, Fudge said that her “heart breaks” for Fraser and her family.

“My support of Lance in 2015 was based on the person I knew for almost 30 years — an accomplished lawyer, prosecutor, state legislator and judge. That’s the Lance Mason I supported,” she said. “The person who committed these crimes is not the Lance Mason familiar to me. They were horrific crimes, and I condemn them. I and everyone who knew Aisha are mourning her loss.”

Her office did not respond to a question about how the revelations would bear on her decision to run for speaker. Fudge is serving her fifth term representing the 11th congressional district centered on Cleveland; she is a former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

But her advocacy for an admitted domestic abuser stands to alienate a broad swath of her Democratic colleagues, including the scores of women who will be part of the party caucus next year. On Tuesday, Pelosi’s allies quietly made colleagues and reporters aware of Fudge’s role in advocating for Mason, who had returned to a position of public trust earlier this year as a Cleveland city official.

In the 2015 letter, obtained by a reporter for WOIO-TV in Cleveland, Fudge said Mason’s assault on Fraser was “out of character and totally contrary to everything I know about him.”

“Lance accepts full responsibility for his actions and has assured me that something like this will never happen again,” she wrote.

If Fudge opts not to run for speaker, the cadre of Pelosi opponents would be forced to find another standard-bearer to try to depose the longtime Democratic leader. Sixteen Democrats signed a letter Monday vowing to oppose Pelosi in a party nominating contest next week as well as during a floor vote scheduled for Jan. 3, while four more Democrats who did not sign the letter said they remained opposed to her.

Together, those members could block Pelosi from taking the speaker’s gavel if they maintain their opposition. But Pelosi is working to convince and cajole members, with the help of her allies in the House and from major Democratic players off Capitol Hill.

Pelosi on Tuesday continued to rack up support, winning the votes of two incoming freshmen — Reps.-elect Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Harley Rouda (Calif.).

“We need leaders who have experience, who have a proven track record of uniting people, bringing wide-ranging opinions to the table and getting the votes we need to win,” Omar said in a statement. “Divisions within our own party and public disputes over leadership will only hurt our efforts to get our country and our government back on the right course.”

