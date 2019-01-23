A senior Democratic congresswoman is stepping down as chair of a House subcommittee and the nonprofit arm of the Congressional Black Caucus amid claims that she fired an aide who planned to sue the nonprofit after she reported a sexual assault, lawmakers said Wednesday.

The move, by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), responded to growing backlash after an unnamed woman claimed in a lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by an employee of the CBC Foundation and that Jackson Lee dismissed her when she said she planned to take legal action against the group. The 13-term congresswoman led the foundation at the time.

Jackson Lee has denied through her office that she retaliated against the woman, who was identified as “Jane Doe” in court papers. She declined to comment personally when approached by The Washington Post on Wednesday, saying her office would put out a statement.

Colleagues rallied behind Jackson Lee on Wednesday, alternately praising her decision to step down from her leadership roles and declining to discuss the situation with reporters.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) confirmed that Jackson Lee would cede the panel’s crime subcommittee gavel “voluntarily and temporarily” and said it did not reflect any culpability on her part.

“I am also pleased that Rep. Karen Bass has agreed to serve as interim Chair of the Crime Subcommittee until the matter is resolved and Representative Jackson Lee can resume the role of Chair,” Nadler said in a statement.

Former Congressional Black Caucus Chair Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) said Jackson Lee told colleagues separately about her plan to step down as chair of the CBC Foundation, which she had led since 2017. The decisions were first reported by BuzzFeed and the New York Times.

“I think Sheila made that decision,” Richmond told reporters outside House votes. “The only thing I know is that she made that decision.”

Pressure started building on Jackson Lee from women’s groups concerned about the lawsuit’s allegations in light of the congresswoman’s high-profile push for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline “lends its support to Jane Doe, a survivor who has filed a retaliation complaint against the Office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation for mishandling Doe’s report of sexual assault,” the group said in a statement Wednesday.

“While Rep. Jackson Lee has been critical in shepherding VAWA reauthorization during the 115th Congress, The Hotline can no longer continue to support her leading VAWA reauthorization at this time,” the statement read.

Jackson Lee had faced no public calls to cede her leadership roles.

Earlier in the day, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said he trusted that she would make the right decision but declined to comment further.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to talk to Representative Lee or be briefed on the lawsuit but I’m confident that she will do the right thing,” Jeffries, a member of the CBC, said as he exited a morning news conference.

Requests for comment from CBC chair Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who will replace Jackson Lee as chair of the crime subcommittee, and foundation interim president and CEO Elsie Scott were not immediately returned.

CBC member Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) praised Jackson Lee’s decision as courageous and said she could resume her leadership of the foundation board and the Judiciary subcommittee “once everything is resolved.”

“Oftentimes, allegations that are made end up not being truthful in fact,” he said. “So I look forward to her having her day in court. We should give her a presumption of innocence. . . . They are simply allegations.”

Other members of the group circled the wagons Wednesday, declining to confirm or discuss the news.

“I don’t have any comment at this time. We haven’t had our board meeting yet,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), a member of the CBC Foundation’s board.

“I’m not in a position to know much,” said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.), another board member, who blamed his busy schedule over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. “I was just telling one of my colleagues that I’m kind of out of things.”

“I really haven’t looked at it all yet. I’ve looked at it a little bit,” Richmond said when asked about the case.

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.), a third board member, said that before news of Jackson Lee’s decision broke, he had hoped the process would be “open and transparent” but that he would need to study the issue further before commenting.

“Let me do my deep dive, and then I’d be more than happy to have that discussion,” Evans said.

A day earlier, The Post sought comment from two dozen lawmakers who are former CBC chairs or have sat on the foundation’s board. Three replied, all declining to comment.

Alice Crites and Julie Tate contributed.

