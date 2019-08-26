Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III (D-Mass.) spoke in June during a protest sponsored by Muslim Advocates in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts publicly acknowledged Monday that he is considering mounting a primary challenge to Democratic Sen. Edward J. Markey in a sudden declaration of ambition from a low-key scion of a legendary political family.

Kennedy, who had kept silent in recent days as rumors swirled about a potential Senate run, indicated he could reach a decision within weeks on whether to challenge Markey, a four-decade Capitol Hill veteran.

Kennedy spoke out in a short post Monday on his campaign Facebook page, telling supporters, “Over the past few weeks I’ve begun to consider a run for the U.S. Senate.”

Mentioning family demands, Kennedy said: “This isn’t a decision I’m approaching lightly and — to be completely candid — I wasn’t expecting to share my thoughts so soon. I haven’t reached a decision yet — that’s the truth. I’m thinking about what I have to offer Massachusetts voters, what is most important in this political moment, and what kind of party Democrats need to be building for the future.”

Kennedy, 38, is the brightest young political star in his sprawling clan, though one who has not aggressively sought the national spotlight until recently. Since his election in 2012, he has spurned suggestions he pursue a party leadership post and has instead focused on work in the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Since President Trump’s election, however, Kennedy has occasionally used that platform to create viral-video moments — such as when Republicans sought unsuccessfully in 2017 to dismantle the Affordable Care Act — and won House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nod to deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address.

He is the son of former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II and the grandson of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, as well as a grandnephew of President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

Markey, 73, is among the longest-serving members of Congress but a relative newcomer to statewide politics in Massachusetts, winning a 2013 special election to succeed Sen. John F. Kerry after a 36-year House career.

Markey has amassed a long and distinguished record on environmental and energy issues — particularly on the subject of climate change, chairing a House select committee on the subject from 2007 to 2011 — as well as on other issues. But national prominence has been elusive, and some Democrats in Massachusetts have come to believe he is vulnerable to a younger challenger.

Two challengers have already established campaigns: attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman Steve Pemberton. A New York Times report earlier this month on Kennedy’s possible ambitions sent the speculation into overdrive.

Markey has declined to criticize Kennedy, or any other potential opponent, but has been working to solidify his support in Massachusetts. Two days after the Times report, he won the endorsement of fellow Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running a strong campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Kennedy said Monday he was not inclined to let an opportunity to pass: “I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect — I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting. Our system has been letting down a lot of people for a long time, and we can’t fix it if we don’t challenge it. I’ve got some ideas on how to do that. And I don’t think our democratic process promises anyone a turn.”

Kennedy said he would “spend the next couple weeks talking to as many of you as I can, trying to figure out if this campaign is right for me and right for Massachusetts.”

“More soon,” he closed.

