Asked specifically about Jan. 6 by anchor Bret Baier, Jordan said: “Yes. I mean I’ve talked to the president, I’ve talked to the president so many — I can’t remember all the days I have talked to him, but I have certainly talked to the president.”
Jordan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The congressman offered a similar answer during an interview with The Washington Post in May when asked whether he had spoken to Trump on Jan. 6, and his office did not respond to a request to confirm whether a conversation actually occurred that day.
Jordan was one of two Republican members recommended for the select committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who was later rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). McCarthy subsequently withdrew all of his picks.
The Jordan interview followed the first meeting of the select committee, which featured testimony from four police officers on the scene the day that the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol.
Before Jordan’s interview, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), one of the Republicans whom Pelosi appointed to the committee, suggested that Jordan could be summoned as a material witness as the panel’s investigation proceeds.
“I think that Congressman Jordan may well be a material witness,” Cheney said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“He’s somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on January 6, involved in planning for January 6, certainly for the objections that day as he said publicly, so he may well be a material witness,” she added.