Democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter applauds students and supporters before voting early at the University of California campus in Irvine, Oct. 30, 2018. (Eugene Garcia/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Democratic challenger Katie Porter has prevailed over Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Calif.) in a Southern California congressional district, adding to Republican losses in the nation’s most populous state.

Porter, a law professor and consumer advocate, was declared the narrow winner by the Associated Press on Thursday night in an upscale Orange County district that has been represented by a Republican since 1983.

The GOP could face yet another loss in an area once known as California’s Reagan County. A tally released Thursday night showed Democrat Gil Cisneros taking a narrow lead in the 39th Congressional District over Republican Young Kim in a race to replace the retiring Rep. Edward R. Royce (R-Calif.).

[Democrat prevails in Maine congressional race that used ranked-choice voting system]

Walters’s loss in the 45th Congressional Distinct was the fifth seat in California that has slipped away from Republicans in last week’s midterm elections.

Nationally, Democrats have now flipped 39 seats previously held by Republicans.

Porter, a protege of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), ran on a liberal platform that included advocacy of a single-payer health-care system, a ban on assault weapons and overturning the Republican tax cut.

Walters was easily reelected in the district just two years ago, winning nearly 59 percent of the vote.

Read more at PowerPost