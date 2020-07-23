“What we are seeing here is a resounding rejection of abuse and accosting of women,” Ocasio-Cortez said during the hour of remarks, adding that “incidents like these are happening in a pattern.”

The speeches were prompted by an incident Monday in which Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez outside the Capitol and reportedly told her she was “disgusting” and “out of your freaking mind” in response to views she had expressed on poverty as a root cause of crime.

According to an account by the Hill, Yoho uttered the words “f---ing b---h” once Ocasio-Cortez was out of earshot.

Yoho, during remarks on the House floor Wednesday, denied using the slur but said he wanted “to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York.”

According to Ocasio-Cortez’s recounting of the incident, she was “minding my own business, walking up the steps” when Yoho, she said, pointed his finger at her face as he “accosted me on the steps.”

Yoho later used the sexist slur in the presence of reporters after she left, Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez said she has heard similar language many times as someone who worked in bars and spent time on the streets of New York.

“All of us have had to deal with this in some form, some way, some shape in our lives,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez said she was initially inclined to let the episode pass but decided to speak out after Yoho’s remarks on the House floor Wednesday, which she said made “excuses for his behavior.”

“That I could not let go,” she said.

During his remarks, Yoho recounted that he and his wife were poor early in their marriage and said that that informed his passion on her comments about crime and poverty.

“I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country,” he said.

Ocasio-Cortez also took issue with Yoho referencing his wife and two daughters when he claimed Wednesday that he was “very cognizant of my language” and denied using “offensive name-calling words.”

“What I believe is that having a daughter does not make a man decent,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man.”

Ocasio-Cortez noted that she is two years younger than Yoho’s youngest daughter.

“My father thankfully is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter,” she said, relaying that her mother had seen reports on Yoho’s remarks Wednesday on television.

“I have to show my parents that I am their daughter, and they did not raise me to accept abuse from men,” she said.

Yoho’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ocasio-Cortez’s floor remarks.

In an email to The Washington Post earlier in the week, Yoho spokesman Brian Kaveney said the congressman “did not call Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported in the Hill or any name for that matter.”

“Instead, he made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her polices to be: bulls---,” Kaveney said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who met with Yoho on Tuesday after his clash with Ocasio-Cortez, said that he found the Republican’s apology sufficient, noting that Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) was on the floor for Yoho’s remarks Wednesday and had accepted the apology at the time.

“He said, ‘I’m sorry to the congresswoman from New York’. . . .Yes, he made a mistake, and yes, he apologized for it,” McCarthy said.

The GOP leader said that the hour of speeches, overseen by Ocasio-Cortez, was a distraction from more serious issues such as the negotiations over the next coronavirus legislation.

Hoyer was among a handful of male lawmakers who joined Ocasio-Cortez and other female lawmakers during the hour of speeches on the floor Thursday.

“This is an issue of who we are as a people,” Hoyer said. “Many women have spoken on this floor, but this is an issue for fathers. This is an issue for sons. This is an issue for brothers.

“I have three daughters, two granddaughters and three great-granddaughters. They must not be confronted with this kind of attack. That’s what it was.”

Others who spoke sought to make larger points about the episode.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said male lawmakers need to accept their female counterparts. “We are not going away,” she said. “There are going to be more of us here. . . .We are going to continue to speak up.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she was speaking “on behalf of women around the world.”

“This is not just about one woman, one incident, or one verbal assaulter,” she said. “This is about respect and fundamental equality. … You respect women because they are an equal human being to you. We will not allow sexism and misogyny and patriarchy to hold us back.”

Asked about Yoho’s remarks at her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) linked the confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez to those that women have faced in Congress for decades.

Pelosi, who did not join Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor, said she has been on the receiving end of what she called “condescending” remarks by male counterparts during more than 18 years in congressional leadership.

Pelosi defended Ocasio-Cortez and told a story about a debate on abortion rights years ago when Republicans disparaged Pelosi’s knowledge of the issue.