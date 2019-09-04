Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) poses for a portrait shortly after his victory in November 2018. (Dan Zak/The Washington Post)

Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — among the higher-profile freshmen in Congress — publicly sparred Wednesday over the wisdom of letting a friend borrow one’s gun.

The dispute, which played out on Twitter, began late the night before when Crenshaw shared a tweet from a Houston television reporter. In it, she detailed the story of a woman who fended off suspected robbers reaching into her parked car by firing a gun.

“Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment,” Crenshaw wrote.

“Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this,” added Crenshaw, who gained national fame after he was mocked by “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson for wearing an eye patch.

State laws vary on lending guns, but federal law allows it if the recipient is not expressly prohibited from possessing a firearm. In many states, guns can be loaned to someone who has passed a background check.

[Small but united: Understanding the four-congresswomen ‘Squad’]



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks to the media last week in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez — a member of the group of four minority congresswomen known on Capitol Hill as “the Squad” — sharply questioned why Crenshaw would be sharing weapons.

“You are a member of Congress,” she tweeted. “Why are you ‘lending’ guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check?”

Ocasio-Cortez than contended that those borrowing a gun from Crenshaw “have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it.”

That didn’t sit well with the former Navy SEAL.

“Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals?” he later wrote on Twitter. “Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check? Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes. This is America outside NYC.”

In subsequent tweets, Ocasio-Cortez defended New York and questioned Crenshaw’s logic, writing, “If a background check would be a problem, then you shouldn’t ‘lend’ a gun.”

She also argued that people don’t always know whether a friend is in an abusive relationship.

“Herein lies an important point abt domestic abuse: most of it is hidden,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “You could know an abuser & have no clue. I’ve had friends come out to me as victims. It’s not obvious. Unsafe relationships are COMMON.”

[Democrats press Trump, GOP to tighten gun controls after Odessa mass shooting]

The exchange comes in the wake of a series of high-profile mass shootings, including a rampage over the weekend in Texas that left seven people dead and more than two dozen wounded. The firearm used in the shooting was obtained through a private sale, avoiding a background check, according to an Associated Press report.

Earlier this year, the Democratic House passed a pair of bills strengthening background checks for gun purchases that the Republican-led Senate has declined to consider.

One of the House bills would allow a “temporary transfer” of a firearm if it is “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.”

Read more at PowerPost