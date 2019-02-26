An advocacy group asking members of Congress to support impeachment of President Trump has landed its first two recruits: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The group, which bills itself as By the People, announced Tuesday that the freshmen lawmakers — both of whom have been at the center of controversies during their short tenure on Capitol Hill — are the “brave first” members of Congress to sign its pledge.

There has been little doubt about Tlaib’s position on the issue since her first day on the job, when she famously proclaimed at a reception her desire to “impeach the motherf-----.”

After several days of national attention for her profane description of the president, Tlaib said she was sorry to have created a distraction but would never apologize for being “passionate and upset.”

In a statement released by By the People on Tuesday, Tlaib referred to Trump as “Individual 1,” referencing his moniker in a federal indictment of his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for campaign finance violations, among other crimes.

“It’s my pleasure to support this pledge to impeach Donald Trump,” Tlaib said in the statement, which her office authenticated. “I can’t wait for us to show people, especially families in my district, that they are being put first — and that we’re going to hold everyone accountable to the law, including the President of the United States.”

A spokesman for Omar also confirmed her signing of the pledge.

Omar made national headlines this month following her suggestion on Twitter that Israel’s allies in U.S. politics were motivated by money rather than principle. She later apologized.

Democratic House leaders have cautioned against calling for Trump’s impeachment before special counsel Robert S. Mueller III submits a report on his investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Mueller is also examining whether Trump sought to obstruct the probe.

Alexandra Flores-Quilty, a spokeswoman for By the People, said the group plans to continue asking members of Congress “to show moral leadership” by the signing its pledge.

“We can let the Trump administration continue to corrupt our government and endanger our lives — or we can join together to remove Trump from office and make our government work for all of us,” Flores-Quilty said in a statement. “We the people have the power and the responsibility to impeach Trump. And now everyone who calls this country home can track where their members of Congress stand.”

