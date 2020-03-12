But that package met a frosty reception from the White House and congressional Republicans, who were wary of the bill’s costs and its potential burdens on employers. Many openly feared a reprise of the 2009 fiscal stimulus package passed during the global financial crisis, which GOP lawmakers slammed as a wasteful measure that was more about advancing Democratic priorities than boosting the economy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the bill “an ideological wish list that was not tailored closely to the circumstances.”

“Instead of focusing on immediate relief to affected individuals, families, and businesses, the House Democrats chose to wander into various areas of policy that are barely related if at all to the issue before us,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the Democratic bill “comes up short” and contains “glaring problems” that would be difficult to resolve before the week-long congressional recess begins later Thursday.

“We should not take a rush just because there is a bill,” he said. “We should make sure it works.”

President Trump is advancing costly ideas of his own — including a payroll tax holiday that could drain tens of billions of dollars from Social Security. That idea has gotten limited traction among both parties on Capitol Hill.

Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), said their package was a definitive sign to the country that Congress would act to protect the average American from economic disruption caused by the pandemic — and called on Republicans to join in decisive action.

“We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can’t afford to lose,” she said in a statement late Wednesday.

Negotiations between House Democrats and the White House continued Thursday morning, with Pelosi discussing the legislative package in an early phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted.

Pelosi, in her weekly news conference, signaled she would press ahead on a vote. “I’m not sticking around because they aren’t agreeing to language,” she told reporters, while also indicating the House could quickly reach a bipartisan deal: “We don’t need 48 hours.”

The White House, meanwhile, moved to assemble its own relief plan — one that included both requests for congressional action as well as administrative actions that the Trump administration could take unilaterally.

White House officials were holding meetings on Thursday to hammer out details of the administration’s economic response package as promised by Trump in his national address Wednesday night.

One senior White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss deliberations, said the paid sick leave plan would likely include compensation for those who are sick and for caregivers who attend to them. The administration was also considering extending compensation to workers who had been furloughed due to the coronavirus, but had not decided to do so yet. The senior White House official also said there would be no cap on the duration of time the paid sick leave would be paid out.

But unresolved as of Thursday morning were critical questions about how the sweeping policy action would work in practice, including how eligibility would be determined, how the program would be paid for, and which agency would be responsible for administering it, according to a second White House official, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk freely.

The House paid leave plan relies on a two-pronged approach, combining a temporary program that would be administered by the Social Security Administration that would provide up to $4,000 a month to affected households with a new permanent sick leave mandate for U.S. employers. Only firms employing fewer than 50 people would be eligible for federal assistance in meeting that mandate.

Another controversial provision would increase the percentage of Medicaid spending borne by the federal government by 8 percentage points through Sept. 30, 2021. That would be a welcome relief to states, who could see an influx of Medicaid enrollees in a time of economic crisis. But the price tag for the federal government could be vast — stretching easily into the tens of billions of dollars.

Budgetary scorekeepers have yet to publicly release a cost estimate for the bill.

Besides the Medicaid provision, the Trump administration opposes provisions in the House legislation that provide free federal coverage for coronavirus testing for those without insurance, according to one person familiar with the administration’s deliberations.

Several Republicans, including McConnell, invoked the words of former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel — who helped assemble the 2009 stimulus bill and famously said “never let a crisis go to waste” — to dismiss the Democratic bill as a partisan proposal.

Asked as he left a coronavirus briefing in the Capitol if he feared Democrats were taking advantage of the crisis to advance unrelated policies, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) said, “Did the sun rise this morning?”

But other Republicans said that if Trump could reach a deal with Democrats, they would likely be on board.