Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) and Rachel Duffy speak during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Rep. Sean P. Duffy (R-Wis.) announced Monday that he plans to resign next month, citing health complications with a child due in October.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Duffy said he and his wife, Rachel, found out that the baby “will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition.”

Duffy, who was elected in 2010, said he will step down Sept. 23. Duffy and his wife have eight children.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” he said. “It is not an easy decision — because I truly love being your Congressman — but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Duffy is the 13th Republican House member sworn in for the 116th Congress who will not return in 2021, joining several veteran members who have decided to call it quits as well as a couple of young lawmakers such as Reps. Will Hurd of Texas and Martha Roby of Alabama who had been eyed as the future of the party. Only one other Republican in that group, Rep. Tom Marino (Pa.), resigned outright.

Duffy’s district, encompassing Wisconsin’s vast rural North Country, is unlikely to show up high on Democratic target lists: Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016, and while Democrats have historically competed in this part of the Midwest, rural areas have been moving steadily away from the party — as seen in the neighboring 8th District of Minnesota, which Republicans easily won in a tough year for the GOP after the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan.

In his statement, Duffy said that next to marrying his wife, representing Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District “has been the highest honor of my life.”

Read more at PowerPost