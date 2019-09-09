North Carolina voters are casting their final ballots Tuesday in a long-disputed House race that was upended last year by fraud allegations, prompting a redo in a district that President Trump won easily in 2016 but has since proved to be a fierce battleground.

The battle for the 9th Congressional District pits Democrat Dan McCready, a 36-year-old former Marine Corps officer and solar-energy investor who has been running for more than two years on a centrist platform, against Republican state senator and Trump loyalist Dan Bishop, 55, who came to prominence in 2016 after writing a controversial bill, enacted and then repealed, that would have dictated which bathrooms transgender people could use.

Bishop got a late personal boost from Trump, who won the district by 12 percentage points and held a campaign rally in Fayetteville on Monday to get out the vote, and Vice President Pence, who also appeared on Bishop’s behalf Monday just outside Charlotte at Wingate University.

“To stop the far left, you must vote in tomorrow’s special election,” Trump said in urging attendees at Crown Expo Center to back Bishop.

The 9th District stretches from the affluent Charlotte suburbs east to poor rural counties and north to the military stronghold of Fayetteville. The race has revolved largely around support for Trump and, to a lesser degree, by the fallout from the fraud scandal.



Democratic Dan McCready talks to volunteers at his campaign office Saturday in Waxhaw, N.C. (Alan Fram/AP)

The state elections board found evidence that Leslie McCrae Dowless — a contractor for Mark Harris, McCready’s initial Republican opponent — illegally collected and in some cases filled out absentee ballots for voters in rural Bladen County, many of them elderly and African American. The board ordered a new election in January, and Harris, who had led in unofficial returns by 905 votes, opted not to run again.

The stakes for the special election are substantial — for one, measuring whether Trump has been able to recover any support in affluent suburbs like the leafy districts south and east of downtown Charlotte where McCready has found surprisingly strong support.

“In a low-turnout election, having the president come and hold a rally in Fayetteville is huge,” said Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. “I think that’s really, really a very big deal.”

The election could indicate to what degree Republicans are in danger of losing the race next year for North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes or for Sen. Thom Tillis’s reelection. A McCready win would not only raise those alarms but also send a signal to GOP lawmakers that the House majority may remain out of reach in 2020, accelerating a string of retirements.

For Democrats, a decisive Bishop win would send signals that 2018’s “blue wave” could be ebbing in a presidential cycle, with Trump driving higher turnout among Republicans, offsetting the suburban erosion. It would also spark a round of second-guessing about national party strategy after Democratic groups spent millions of dollars in the final week to get McCready over the finish line.

By all accounts, the race was tight going into its final days, according to published polls and interviews with the candidates and party officials.

According to statistics issued Monday by the state elections board, 81,548 voters cast early or absentee ballots before early voting closed this weekend. Just over 39 percent of those voters are registered Democrats, compared to about 33 percent of voters who are registered Republicans.

That subset of voters, the elections board said, trended slightly whiter and more female than the party registration of the district.

Both Republican and Democratic operatives acknowledged that McCready probably held a lead among the ballots cast before Tuesday, given the makeup of the electorate. But Republicans said they were confident that GOP voters, with Trump’s help, would push Bishop over the finish line on Election Day.

“It’s not unexpected that they would vote on Election Day,” Union County GOP Chairman Allison Powers said last week. “We have a lot of traditionalists. We are trying to convince them that it’s okay to vote early — especially in a race like this where they already know who they’re voting for.”

Spending on the race is approaching $20 million, making it one of the most expensive special elections in U.S. history. McCready’s campaign has spent nearly $5 million, while Bishop’s is approaching $2 million. Outside Republican-aligned groups have added $6.8 million, while Democratic groups have spent about $3.5 million, according to federal records compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Much of that spending has been funneled into TV attack ads. Republicans have targeted McCready’s business record, suggesting that he prospered at taxpayers’ expense by lobbying state officials for tax breaks. Democrats, meanwhile, are accusing Bishop of doing the bidding of health insurance companies and the pharmaceutical industry.

“The amount of outside money that has flooded the zone on his behalf throughout that time has been remarkable to behold,” Bishop said in an interview earlier this month. “And it has bought him very high name recognition and until recently nobody questioned or critiqued him, I don’t think, anything to speak of. We changed that dynamic.”

McCready said in an interview it was Bishop who was playing dirty politics, arguing that voters were looking for “a different kind of leadership” in Washington.

“I think if we’re able to win it will show the entire country that our message of bringing people together is a message that people are ready for,” McCready said in an interview last week.

Voters in North Carolina’s heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District also are going to the polls on Tuesday to elect a successor to the late congressman Walter B. Jones (R), choosing between Republican Greg Murphy and Democrat Allen Thomas.

