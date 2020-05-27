In response to Trump’s tweets, Twitter issued a public apology Tuesday to the family of Lori Klausutis, the former Scarborough staffer, but rejected a request from her widower, Timothy J. Klausutis, to delete the president’s conspiracy-laden tweets.
“I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine,” Romney tweeted Wednesday. “I don’t know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already.”
Widower of Joe Scarborough staffer seeks removal of Trump tweets that promote baseless conspiracy theory
Several Florida Republicans did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents Scarborough’s old congressional district.
Aside from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who urged Trump over the weekend to stop spreading an “unfounded conspiracy,” most in the president’s party have similarly sought to avoid casting judgment on his actions.
Trump has not backed down, writing Wednesday: “Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case. He knows what is happening!”
In a letter last week, Timothy Klausutis asked Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to delete Trump’s tweets, saying the president “has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”
“My wife deserves better,” Klausutis added.
On Wednesday, Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s wife and co-host, made a fresh plea to Dorsey to take action regarding Trump’s continuing tweets.
“.@jack you can make this stop . . . ” she wrote.
Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.