Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan delivers his farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington on Wednesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

In what was billed as his farewell address Wednesday, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) touted accomplishments on the economy and military funding but also acknowledged unfinished work on several “complex problems.”

Ryan, 48, called on his colleagues to continue working to tackle poverty, overhaul the immigration system and address the national debt in remarks delivered at the Library of Congress to an audience of past and present lawmakers and staff.

“I leave here as convinced as I was at the start that we face no challenge which cannot be overcome by putting pen to paper on sound policy,” Ryan said. “By addressing head-on the problems of the day.”

[‘He was the future of the party’: Ryan’s farewell triggers debate about his legacy]

His address came as he prepares to step down after more than three years as speaker and as Democrats get ready to take control of the chamber next month.

Ryan said that Congress, under his leadership, has kept promises “to move our economy from stagnation to growth” and “to restore our military might.”

But, he said, “certainly one Congress cannot solve all that ails us. Not every outcome has been perfect.”

He called for “a great rethinking of how we help the most vulnerable among us” and urged his colleagues not to let the issue of poverty “drift from your consciousness.”

Ryan also acknowledged that bringing down the national debt through Social Security and Medicare reforms remains an aim unfulfilled.

“I believe that we can be the generation that saves our entitlement programs. And frankly we will need to be,” Ryan said. “I acknowledge plainly that my ambitions for entitlement reform have outpaced the political reality, and I consider this our greatest unfinished business.”

He said that Congress came close to addressing immigration reform this year and said “getting it right is an economic and moral imperative.”

“And it would go a long way toward taking some of the venom out of our discourse,” Ryan added.

In his remarks, Ryan lamented the state of American politics.

“Too often, genuine disagreement quickly gives way to intense distrust,” he said. “We spend far more time trying to convict one another than we do trying to develop our own convictions. Being against someone has more currency than being for anything.”

He said he plans to spend some of his “next chapter” wrestling with solutions to what he called “our broken politics.”

Ryan said little else about what his future might hold.

He recounted his selection as Mitt Romney’s vice presidential nominee in 2012 and being drafted to become speaker in 2015.

“I have had a number of improbable turns in my life. I don’t know what’s next,” Ryan said.

Read more at PowerPost