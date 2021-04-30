Schumer, 70, has taken over as majority leader in the most unusual fashion, a first 100-day journey that directly coincides with President Biden’s tenure. Democrats claimed the majority only a few hours after Vice President Harris took the oath of office Jan. 20 and then swore in three new Democrats, deadlocking the chamber at 50-50 and handing Schumer the majority based on the vice-presidential tiebreaking vote.
His 40-year journey through Congress — first winning a House seat in 1980 — is the longest tenure anyone took before becoming Senate majority leader. But none of that experience prepared him for these circumstances: a pandemic that still curtails normal movement in the Capitol and the impeachment trial of Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Those circumstances make it difficult to grade his performance, as the key early goal — unity across his ideologically diverse caucus — has been met time and again, but bigger decisions remain in the months ahead.
Republicans view Schumer as a leader increasingly beholden to his party’s vocal left flank, particularly with a potential primary challenge for his reelection next year, someone who talks about possibly blowing up filibuster rules even as the GOP has yet to actually block any legislation during the first four months of the new Congress.
Democrats credit him with a strategic mind-set of minimizing conflict within their caucus and a willingness to change course from going in a partisan or bipartisan direction with the major legislative battles ahead.
“He will break a problem into a set of smaller challenges, and then it still winds up there’s still a problem, but by breaking it into smaller pieces, he’ll shrink the size of the problem,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), from the more moderate wing, said.
Others say that the internal conflict, with moderates reluctant to blow up rules requiring 60 votes to end debate on legislation, has merely been delayed to another day.
“So my expectation is, because all the Democrats are together in wanting to help people, and get our economy going, that at some point we’re going to need to deal with the filibuster. That’s what I think is going to happen,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said.
Schumer counts three successes early on, which came with complete unity in his caucus: an impeachment trial that persuaded seven Republicans to vote to convict, the most bipartisan verdict ever; the party-line passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to fight the covid pandemic; and the successful confirmation of Biden’s entire Cabinet.
And over the past couple of weeks, the Senate has passed a pair of modest bills with large bipartisan support, one to investigate hate crimes and the other to fund water resources projects.
He is still adjusting to “much more incoming” now that Democrats have the majority and an ally in the White House. “When you’re in the minority and you’re blocking something, it takes a lot less work than when you’re trying to get something done, particularly something big and bold,” he said in a 30-minute interview inside his Capitol office.
Schumer talks a lot more like a fiery liberal than he did in his first couple Senate terms, when he was viewed as tough-on-crime lawmaker with close ties to Wall Street. Now, he still places himself right in the middle of the Democratic caucus, equidistant between Sens. Joe Manchin III (W. Va.), to the right, and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), to the left.
Manchin says there is ‘no circumstance’ where he would vote to get rid of or ‘weaken’ the filibuster in blow to Biden agenda
But this is a more liberal caucus than the one that, even with 60 votes 12 years ago, resisted the liberal push to include a public insurance option in the Affordable Care Act.
Four years under Trump, as well as a pandemic that exposed many of the inequities Democrats had been decrying for years, compelled establishment figures like Biden and Schumer to push an agenda rivaling Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society initiatives.
“I think just about everyone in our caucus knows we need bigger, bolder change than we thought four years ago,” Schumer said.
That’s why all 50 members of the caucus rallied around the $1.9 trillion rescue package, using budgetary rules, known as reconciliation, to pass the massive bill without any Republican support.
The entire deal hit an embarrassing pause when Manchin backed out amid unexpected demands during the first vote in early March, prompting a marathon negotiation that eventually got resolved.
“History’s not going to remember it took us eight hours,” Schumer said. “They’re going to remember we passed one of the most progressive, broad ranging, significant pieces of legislation in decades.”
Yet, despite all that “bold” talk and declarations that “everything is on the table” with the filibuster, Schumer is quietly trying to make sure expectations do not get ahead of what’s possible in such a narrowly divided Congress.
“They don’t expect us to push a button and do it all at once,” Schumer said of voters, “but they want to see that there’s a path forward that will make their lives better in a longer run.”
That type of talk runs up against a liberal base that wants action, not just on the remaining $4 trillion in infrastructure and social program proposals from Biden but also voting rights legislation, gun control and an immigration overhaul that gives citizenship to millions of undocumented migrants.
Most of that agenda cannot pass under budgetary reconciliation rules, and those items stand little chance of winning 10 GOP votes, enough to overcome a filibuster.
That’s why the liberal wing is putting Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and other moderates on notice.
“At some point I think Joe and Kyrsten will come to the conclusion that in order to get things done in the way that we need to, we’re going to need to do filibuster reform,” Hirono said. “That is my hope.”
It’s unclear how long Schumer’s unity talk can hold off these internal fights, but for now he regularly admonishes his leadership team to adhere to three rules: Do not “cast aspersions” on each other’s motives, understand their regional differences and stay unified.
“We’re not the same, West Virginia is not New York,” he said.
His parents are 97 and 92, so Schumer has the genetic line to stay in this job for years to come. But age is creeping up on him — his knees ache from years of playing basketball, requiring him to sit with his legs up.
On the morning of Jan. 6, hours before rioters chased lawmakers from the Capitol, Schumer realized that Democrats had won two runoff elections in Georgia and would claim the majority on Jan. 20, letting him achieve a long-sought goal of running the Senate.
Joy quickly turned to “awe,” as he realized the stakes of what he had just achieved.
“Awe, when the angels see the face of God, they trembled in awe. It hit me: huge responsibility on the shoulders of our Democratic majority,” he said.
For now, Schumer is enjoying the job. He likes to show off the “Happy Socks” that his daughter bought for him and, after security officials forbid him from using his beloved fireplace for a few weeks after the riots, he lights fires even on warm spring days when the temperature tops 80 degrees.
“This is the hardest job I’ve ever had, but I have more energy and more enthusiasm for it than any job I’ve had because it’s so damn important,” he said.
