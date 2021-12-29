Las Vegas Reid had no regrets about those claims that Romney went 10 years without paying any taxes. “I think I had something to do with his not being elected,” Reid boasted to me during a February 2020 interview in his office on the Strip.
But Searchlight Reid used his connections to politically powerful Mormons to plan a meeting with Romney after he retired at the end of 2016 and before Romney’s 2018 campaign for the Senate. “Mitt and I are okay,” Reid said in the same interview, adding that he wrote Romney (R-Utah) a letter after his vote to convict Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial.
The Vegas identity got most of the attention in the national media, particularly when American politics moved into the world of 24/7 cable news energized by a social media ecosystem that lives on conflict.
But the Searchlight identity never left Reid, always there when he needed to dial down the temperatures and bring clashing sides together. In one two-year legislative run from late 2008 through late 2010 — $700 billion rescue of the financial system; the auto industry bailout; $800 billion economic recovery plan; the passage of the Affordable Care Act; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul; ending the Pentagon’s ban of openly gay service — stacks up against any majority leader.
He lived in the backdrop of two higher-profile figures, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the first female House speaker, and Barack Obama, the first Black president, but without Reid’s moves inside the Senate, those historic victories would have been abject failures.
In today’s Senate — where the ability to raise $100 million is often the entry fee and where party leaders seek out staid candidates who don’t make waves — Reid’s personal story sounds as if he came from a different nation altogether.
Born in Searchlight, living in a shack without indoor plumbing or a high school anywhere nearby, Reid grew up with a father who worked the mines, only to fall into depression and kill himself at the age of 58. His mother worked as a laundress at the brothels in town. As a teen he hitchhiked 40 miles each Monday to get to high school and stayed with relatives.
A convert to Mormonism, church elders financed his college days in Utah. The former amateur boxer punched out his future father-in-law when he refused Reid’s effort to marry his daughter, eloping to Utah soon after. He and Landra Reid were married for 62 years.
While attending George Washington University Law School, he worked as a Capitol Police officer to make ends meet.
After losing his first Senate race to in 1974 to Republican Paul Laxalt by a little more than 600 votes, Reid took over the state’s gaming commission, where he helped the FBI arrest crooked casino operatives. He later served two terms in the House, then, when Laxalt retired in 1986, Reid jumped at the chance at redemption.
He entered a Senate at that time when it included many from humble origins, people like Thomas A. Daschle (D), from Aberdeen, S.D., the first in his family to graduate college; Robert J. Dole (R-Kan.) and Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), from the same small plains town of Russell, Kan.; and William Cohen (R), the son of a baker in Bangor, Maine.
That Senate had conservative Democrats, like Sen. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.), who remained a close friend of Reid’s long after he switched parties in 1994, and liberal Republicans like Cohen.
Reid knew the path to power was through favors to others and taking on tough jobs that many others didn’t like to do. He doled out money from the Appropriations Committee for other senators and served for years on the Ethics Committee.
For six years he was the Democratic whip under Daschle, parking himself on the Senate floor and learning every parliamentary move possible to upset Republicans. After Daschle lost his reelection in 2004, Reid was unanimously elected to be Democratic leader at a bleak time as Republicans controlled every lever of power in Washington.
“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight,” Reid warned in his acceptance speech.
Democrats won the House and Senate majorities in 2006 and were positioned for even bigger wins heading into the 2008 elections, a time when Reid managed one of his most deft political moves ever.
He forced his party to move the Nevada caucus into a premier early slot on the 2008 presidential nomination calendar in the epic battle between Obama and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.).
Each candidate believed they had Reid’s support — the majority leader had privately told Obama he should run, while Reid’s entire Nevada political operation worked for Clinton, including his oldest son.
The Obama-Clinton excitement drew massive turnout and a voter registration edge for Democrats in Nevada, building a Reid machine that has delivered his state to his party four straight presidential elections.
With a caucus that reached 60 seats by mid-2009, Reid set out to do really big things with Obama and Pelosi.
While today’s Democrats struggle to line up all 50 members of their caucus to support President Biden’s agenda, Reid did an almost unfathomable thing on Christmas Eve 2009: He went 60 for 60 getting his caucus to vote for the ACA, expanding health care to tens of millions.
Reid personally negotiated every last detail of the complex health law with the final handful of holdouts in his leadership office.
After Obama won a second term, but Republicans maintained their House majority, Reid viewed this new tea party-driven GOP as openly hostile to most form of legislation, trying to obstruct the basic work of agencies and the federal judiciary.
Moderate Republicans had almost entirely disappeared, as red-state Democrats were on the verge of getting largely wiped in a string of elections last decade. Reid shifted into a more partisan posture his final years in the Senate, blowing up the 60-vote requirement to confirm most presidential nominees.
His relationship with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) bottomed out, setting the Senate on a hyperpartisan path that largely continues to this day.
His Las Vegas personality took hold in his final year in office as he used Senate floor speeches ahead of the 2016 election to demean Trump as a “racist” and “con artist” and “human leech.”
He and Landra sold their Washington condo and bought a home outside Las Vegas, returning there and hardly ever coming back to the Capitol.
By February 2020, his body had been broken by cancer treatments, his hair gone, with vision only in one eye because of a 2015 exercise injury. But his mind remained the same, veering back and forth between prescient political analysis — he dismissed those who thought Biden’s campaign was over — and the bravado that drew headlines.
“That’s who I am. I can’t change,” Reid told me. “And so that’s that.”
