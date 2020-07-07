In a statement, an Alexander spokesman said that despite being the honorary chairman of the Tennessee delegation to the convention, the senator, who is retiring early next year, would not attend “because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had.”

AD

Alexander’s office did not immediately respond to a question about whether coronavirus was a factor in his decision.

Both Grassley, 86, and Alexander, 80, are among the oldest GOP senators. The virus has taken a disproportionate toll on elderly Americans.

AD

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whose title makes him an honorary co-chair of the convention, does plan to attend the gathering, a spokesman said Tuesday.

“The Leader has every intention of attending,” David Popp, McConnell’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Alexander announced in late 2018 that he would not seek reelection this year. At the time, the senator said that he concluded that his three Senate terms and two as Tennessee governor were enough.

AD

Alexander has cultivated a reputation for being a traditional Republican senator, voting with President Trump much of the time but also willing to work with Democrats. As chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, he has been an active player in shaping the federal response to the coronavirus.

The Republican convention was originally slated for Charlotte. But after failing to receive assurances from North Carolina’s Democratic governor about being allowed to proceed with its plans for a large-scale event, the Republican National Committee announced that it was moving many of the major convention events, including Trump’s acceptance speech, to Jacksonville.

AD

Grassley told reporters Monday that he has attended every Republican National Convention since 1980, and that while he supports GOP officials holding the event, they should strive to “make it as safe as possible, so that would mean with face masks and with social distancing,” the Des Moines Register reported.

AD