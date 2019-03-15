Employees on Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign are joining a labor union, officials announced Friday, a historic move that comes amid a Democratic primary featuring intense competition for working-class voters.

All campaign employees below the rank of deputy director will be represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400, the union said, adding that it will start negotiating a collective bargaining agreement as soon as possible.

“We expect this will mean pay parity and transparency on the campaign, with no gender bias or harassment, and equal treatment for every worker, whether they’re in Washington, D.C., Iowa, New Hampshire or anywhere else,” UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici said in a statement.

Sanders (I-Vt.) has faced questions about the way his 2016 campaign handled allegations of sexual misconduct. Asked if the effort to unionize was a response to that, Jonathan Williams, the communications director for UFCW Local 400, said it was not. A Sanders spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on that question.

The Sanders campaign applauded the move to unionize its members.

“We’re honored that his campaign will be the first to have a unionized workforce,” said Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir in a statement. The campaign said it helped pave the way for its workers to organize and did not require an election.

Political campaigns, built to last just months or couple of years, have rarely featured organized labor forces. In 2017, staffers for Wisconsin Democratic congressional candidate Randy Bryce organized with the Campaign Workers Guild. Bryce called it the first campaign to unionize “in the history of politics.”

Bryce said that his campaign saw no downsides to an organized staff.

“If there was any kind of sexual harassment going on, we had a third party for them to talk to,” he said. “We had a grievance procedure. We made sure people had money for health care.”

Many of the candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, including Sanders, have been competing to position themselves as champions for working class Americans. They have touted their support for an increased federal minium wage and other protections.

At least 13 other insurgent Democratic campaigns recognized unions in 2018, according to the Campaign Workers Guild. Only one of their candidates, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), went on to win an election in November. Many lost their primaries.

Former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro announced in January that his presidential campaign would pay a $15 minimum wage and support staffers if they voted to organize. They had yet to organize by the time the Sanders campaign made its announcement.

