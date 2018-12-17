Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) speaks at the unveiling of the official portrait of Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday in Nashville. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) announced Monday that he would not seek reelection in 2020, a move likely to bring a close to a long political career characterized by his ability to work with politicians from both parties.

Alexander, 78, a former Tennessee governor and U.S. education secretary who twice ran for president, had been weighing his political future for months, promising to announce a decision by the end of the year.

“The people of Tennessee have been very generous, electing me to serve more combined years as Governor and Senator than anyone else from our state,” Alexander said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful, but now it is time for someone else to have that privilege.”

Alexander has cultivated a reputation for being a moderate Republican senator, willing to work with Democrats.

He currently serves as chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He was at the center of the unsuccessful 2017 push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Alexander’s decision means that for the second time in two years, Tennessee will have an open U.S. Senate race.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), a Trump critic, announced last year that he would retire at the end of this year. Corker’s successor will be Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R), a conservative and a staunch ally of President Trump.

In a statement Monday, Corker called Alexander “one of the finest statesmen our state has ever seen.”

Alexander drew Republican primary challengers the last time he ran, including Joe Carr, a tea party insurgent who ran to his right. Alexander won that contest comfortably.

A poll released this month found that Alexander remains popular in his home state. Sixty-five percent of Republican primary voters in Tennessee had a favorable view of Alexander, while 22 percent had a negative view, according to the poll by North Star Opinion Research.

