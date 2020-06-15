Perlman objected to a tweet by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), in which he criticized a recent vote by the U.S. Soccer board of directors to repeal a policy that requires players to stand for the national anthem.

AD

As part of his response to Gaetz, Perlman posted a photo of Jordan, writing: “You’re lucky for this guy, Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking.”

AD

It was that point that Cruz joined the fray.

“Listen Hellboy,” Cruz wrote, referring to a film role last played by Perlman more than a decade ago. “You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k — to the nonpolitical charity of your choice — that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Perlman responded in kind, referring to episodes during the 2016 Republican primary contest in which then-candidate Donald Trump insulted Cruz’s wife and alleged that Cruz’s father was with John F. Kennedy’s assassin shortly before he killed the president.

AD

“Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz?” Perlman wrote. “Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass?”

AD

Perlman then suggested that instead of wrestling Jordan, he wrestle Cruz and offered to give $50,000 to Black Lives Matter if Cruz accepted.

Perlman said the suggestion that he wrestle Jordan was “problematic,” an apparent reference to former wrestlers having accused Jordan of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse of wrestlers by a team doctor when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State University. Jordan has repeatedly denied such claims.

In a tweet later Monday morning, Cruz made no mention of Perlman’s counter-offer.

AD