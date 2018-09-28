White House officials fanned out across morning television shows on Friday to press the Senate for a vote on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as a committee prepared to consider his Supreme Court nomination the day after a dramatic hearing.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., with Republican leaders vowing to move forward with a final vote of the full Senate by early next week. In a day-long hearing Thursday, President Trump’s nominee and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman accusing him of sexual assault while both were teenagers, offered starkly different testimony.

“I think he was incredibly powerful and very clear,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of Kavanaugh during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

She suggested that Ford was mistaken about her attacker and said Kavanaugh has “been unequivocal since Day One that this did not take place by him.”

Asked whether Trump has the votes to confirm Kavanaugh, Sanders said: “I certainly hope so, and I certainly think so. We have to move forward in this process. Judge Kavanaugh deserves a vote.”

As of Thursday night, three Republicans with potential swing votes — Arizona’s Jeff Flake, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins — remained silent about their plans.

The most immediate focus will be on Flake, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, where Republicans hold an 11-to-10 majority. The nomination could still be considered by the full Senate with an unfavorable recommendation by the committee.

[Kavanaugh takes partisan turn as he lashes out at ‘search and destroy’ Democrats]

The votes of a couple of other red-state Democrats have also been in play.

Late Thursday, one of them, Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.), said in a tweet that he would vote no if the chamber presses ahead with consideration of Kavanaugh the day after hearing from Ford, whom Jones said he found “credible & courageous.”

With her voice shaking at times, Ford described in stark detail Thursday being pinned on a bed at a house party by a drunken Kavanaugh, who she said groped her, tried to take off her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams. She said she was “one hundred percent” certain that Kavanaugh was her attacker.

In his tweet, Jones repeated a call for the Senate to postpone the vote and hear from a third person, Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her in 1982.

“What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims?” Jones said in his tweet. “The message I will send is this — I vote no. #RightSideofHistory”

Late Thursday, the American Bar Association, which had previously rated Kavanaugh “well-qualified” for the Supreme Court, called on the Judiciary Committee to halt the confirmation vote, saying it should not move forward until an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him can be completed.

During her appearance on ABC, Sanders suggested that was unneccesary, saying the FBI has conducted six previous background checks on Kavanaugh for federal positions.

“These allegations took place long before any of those background checks would have taken place,” she said, adding that senators had asked questions Thursday similiar to what the FBI would ask if it reopened its process.

Several of the senators who have not declared a position on Kavanaugh, including Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), held a brief meeting in a private office in the Capitol building after the hearing.

Asked by reporters if he believed Ford, Flake said, “I’m not answering those kinds of questions.”

When asked if he was ready to vote as part of the Judiciary Committee on Friday, he said, “We’ll see.”

Sens. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), who supported previous Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch along with Manchin, have also not said how they would vote on Kavanaugh.

Exiting the meeting with Collins, Flake and Murkowski, Manchin said he did not know what the others would do.

“Nobody told me what decision they made,” he said. “Nobody has.”

During Thursday’s hearing, Kavanaugh angrily assailed Democrats for pushing what he said were false charges to “blow me up and take me down.”

The 53-year-old federal judge was often tearful and paused for gulps of water as he spoke about the toll that the allegations by Ford and two other women have taken on his wife, his children, his parents and his friends.

“This has destroyed my family and my good name,” he said, adding: “This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election.”

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.) told the reporters Thursday night that the Judiciary Committee will vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination as planned on Friday, with procedural votes on Saturday and Monday and a final confirmation vote on Tuesday.

“I’m optimistic we’ll get to confirmation,” Cornyn said.

As he left the Capitol on Thursday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, “The committee’s going to vote in the morning, and we’re going to move forward.”

As Senate Republicans pressed ahead with Kavanaugh’s nomination, they had no apparent plans to hear from two other accusers.

Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, told the New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were both first-year students.

Julie Swetnick, a Washington resident, said in a declaration that Kavanaugh was physically abusive toward girls in high school and present at a house party in 1982 where she says she was the victim of a “gang” rape. She is being represented by Michael Avenatti, whose clients also include Stormy Daniels, the adult-film actress who was paid to remain silent about an alleged decade-old affair with Trump.

Seung Min Kim, Robert Barnes and Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.

Read more at PowerPost