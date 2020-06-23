The legislation written by Republicans, led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), is “not salvageable,” the Democrats say, adding that “we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point.”

AD

AD

“This is a serious challenge requiring serious solutions,” the three senators wrote to McConnell in the letter, provided to The Washington Post in advance of its release. “Bringing the JUSTICE Act to the floor of the Senate is a woefully inadequate response, and we urge you to bring meaningful legislation to the floor for a vote.”

The partisan standoff raises questions about whether Congress is capable of responding to the incidents of police brutality, the nationwide protests and the demands for change less than five months before the election.

The House plans to vote this week on an expansive, Democratic-crafted bill that mandates several changes, including a ban on chokeholds, prohibitions on some no-knock warrants and establishment of a national database to track police misconduct and make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court, among its provisions.

AD

AD

McConnell has said that bill is “going nowhere” in the Republican-led Senate.

Schumer, Booker and Harris laid out several arguments against the GOP-drafted bill: That it did not hold police officers accountable in court, particularly by leaving intact the “qualified immunity” standard that Democrats want to erode so that it becomes easier for law enforcement officials to be sued for misconduct.

The senators also argued that the Republican legislation did not have sufficient transparency and provisions to provide the public a full picture of officer misconduct. The GOP bill also does not explicitly end practices such as chokeholds or no-knock warrants, which the Democrats say is unacceptable in a police reform bill.

AD

The Republican bill seeks to eliminate those controversial practices by withholding federal funds to local police agencies that haven’t barred them on their own or do not submit reports on their use of such tactics.

AD

The signal from Senate Democrats that they will block the bill on a key vote Wednesday came as the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, as well as the Rev. Al Sharpton and Benjamin Crump, an attorney who is representing the family of George Floyd, the unarmed black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck, issued statements and letters urging senators to oppose the GOP bill.

Crump said the Senate GOP bill as written stands “in direct contrast to the demands of the people” who have been protesting for far-reaching police reforms in the wake of Floyd’s death.

AD

“The Black community is tired of the lip service and is shocked that this $7 billion package can be thought of as legislation,” Crump said.