In a message Wednesday to members of the panel, sent roughly an hour before a planned vote, Johnson said he would indefinitely postpone the subpoena for documents and testimony from Andrii Telizhenko, who worked for a U.S. lobbying firm that acted on behalf of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden.

Johnson said he was doing so “[o]ut of an abundance of caution, and to allow time for [senators] to receive additional briefings.”

But he signaled that the investigation would continue. A committee official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Johnson’s plans said he would instead seek to directly subpoena the lobbying firm, Blue Star Stratgies.

“The chairman has always said he would conduct this investigation in a methodical, responsible manner. We will continue to do that. In the meantime, we believe a subpoena to Blue Star is a bipartisan path forward,” the official said.

Johnson told senators in his message: “While we work through those questions, at the suggestion of both Republican and Democrat Committee members, we will instead go straight to the source and compel the same records and an appearance directly from Blue Star Strategies.”

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the top Democrat on the committee, called earlier this month for additional intelligence and law enforcement briefings for panel members on, among other things, whether pursuing investigations of the Bidens and Burisma was assisting the ongoing Russian campaign to interfere in western elections.

Peters and the panel’s other Democrats objected to the Telizhenko subpoena, forcing the planned vote Wednesday.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, earning significant pay, at a time when his father was acting on behalf of the Obama administration to combat corruption in Ukraine. But no evidence has emerged to suggest that Joe Biden acted in his family’s interest in that role.

The investigation is already playing a role in the presidential campaign — barely a month after the Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump on impeachment charges based on his efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

The pro-Trump Great America super PAC on Wednesday launched a digital ad campaign attacking Joe Biden, a day after he solidified his claim to the Democratic presidential nomination by winning primaries in Michigan and several other states.