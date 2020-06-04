Walker, 38, faced concerns from Democrats over his past comments about the Affordable Care Act, while Republicans have touted Walker’s recent ruling allowing Easter church services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before voting Thursday, Democrats criticized Walker’s nomination as part of a pattern in the Senate of fast-tracking young, inexperienced attorneys who lawmakers characterized as “hostile” to the 2010 Obama-era health-care law and civil rights.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) called Walker’s nomination a “personal favor” to McConnell, who is a family friend, and a “direct attack on the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a public health crisis.”

Despite resistance from Democrats, Walker is on track to win confirmation by the full Senate, with Republicans holding a 53-to-47 edge.

Walker, who joined the district court bench in Kentucky just six months ago, would take a seat on the appeals court with powerful backers as he served as a law clerk for Kavanaugh and retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy. The high-profile appeals court has been a pipeline for nominees to the Supreme Court and handles major clashes between Congress and the White House, and challenges to administration policies.

During Kavanaugh’s bitter confirmation battle, Walker was out front in media interviews defending the judge who faced allegations of sexual assault when Kavanaugh was a high school student, an accusation he denied.

Republicans highlighted Walker’s recent district court ruling in which he blocked Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) from forbidding drive-in church services to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In that opinion, Walker wrote that Fischer had “criminalized the communal celebration of Easter,” adding that Fischer’s decision was “beyond all reason.”

At a Senate committee hearing on his nomination last month, Walker faced criticism at over his remarks two years ago that court rulings upholding the Affordable Care Act were “indefensible.” He also defended comments he made at his formal swearing-in ceremony to the district court in March. The ceremony was attended by McConnell, Kavanaugh and Kennedy, for whom Walker served as a law clerk in 2011 and 2012.

Walker referred then to his time as a law clerk to Kennedy and the “worst words” he ever had to deliver to the justice about Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s decision to side with the liberal justices to uphold the law.

Walker told senators last month that the remarks were meant as a lighthearted joke.

“It was not meant as anything more than a reference to the dissent that he wrote, and again, a bit of a tongue-in-cheek allusion to the reality that no Supreme Court justice likes being in the dissent,” he said.

Walker’s nomination got a boost last month when the American Bar Association reversed its initial “not qualified” rating during his 2019 confirmation process for the district court, and instead announced Walker “well qualified” for the more prestigious position.

Although the ABA typically says a nominee should have 12 years of experience in the practice of law, the organization said its change in position came from the differences between the courts, with the appellate court post placing less emphasis on trial experience and instead a “high degree of legal scholarship, academic talent, analytical and writing abilities, and overall excellence.”

If confirmed, Walker would replace retiring judge Thomas B. Griffith, who was nominated by President George W. Bush. Walker would not change the ideological make up of the court, which now includes two Trump nominees, Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao. Cases pending before the court include House lawsuits over a subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn and another to halt the Trump administration’s spending on the president’s signature southern border wall.

