As the Senate prepares to deliver a historic rebuke of the United States’ continued support for Saudi Arabia’s war effort in Yemen, House lawmakers will huddle with two top Cabinet officials to challenge them about the conflict and the Saudi leader’s responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Trump has refused to condemn Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi national and Washington Post contributing columnist, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. His continued defense of the de facto leader — despite the CIA’s finding that he probably is responsible — has sparked significant frustration in Congress, where a majority of lawmakers think that his actions are unacceptable, and cannot go unanswered.

The backlash, however, has been broader than just responding to Khashoggi’s killing. In the past few weeks, bipartisan teams in the House and the Senate also have sought to sanction Saudi officials, stop all arms transfers to the Kingdom until it ends hostilities in the war in Yemen, and curtail U.S. support for that Yemen campaign by invoking the War Powers Resolution.

Such Yemen-focused legislation is expected to pass the Senate on Thursday — although it will be dead on arrival in the House, where members narrowly voted Wednesday to keep it off the floor.

Much of the momentum behind those efforts was prompted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s last trip to Capitol Hill to meet with senators late last month. Democrats and Republicans emerged from that meeting convinced that the secretaries were trying to obfuscate the seriousness of the CIA’s findings in the Khashoggi case, in an effort to support Trump. As Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) later said, he thought they were being “good soldiers” at best.

As Pompeo and Mattis return to Capitol Hill on Thursday to brief House members, there is no sign that their positions have changed. In an interview Wednesday on Fox News Channel , Pompeo repeated Trump’s claim that the CIA’s findings were not conclusive, calling reports that Mohammed was responsible “inaccurate.”

But on Capitol Hill, there is little patience — even among many Trump allies — for equivocations and denials that Mohammed, whether personally or as the de facto leader of his country, ordered, monitored and is ultimately responsible for Khashoggi’s killing.

So the House’s reception of Pompeo and Mattis could be even more tense than the Senate’s was last month. Although the House will not get a chance to vote on the Senate’s Yemen resolution this year, Democrats are already planning hearings and measures they will pursue when they take over the House majority in January.

House leaders also have the benefit of heading into this hearing having been briefed about the details of Khashoggi’s killing by CIA Director Gina Haspel, who met with a select group of committee and conference leaders Wednesday to discuss the matter.

But it is unclear how they plan to wield that information in the briefing with Pompeo and Mattis, as House members were far more tight-lipped emerging from their session with Haspel than leading senators were when they met with her earlier this month.

