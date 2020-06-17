Instead, it encourages the thousands of local police and law enforcement agencies to curtail those practices by withholding federal funding to departments that allow the tactics or do not submit reports related to them.

The legislation also requires local law enforcement agencies to report all officer-involved deaths to the FBI — an effort pushed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is spearheading the GOP bill, since 2015 — and it encourages broader use of body-worn cameras for officers.

It would also make lynching a federal hate crime, establish a commission that would lead a comprehensive review of policing tactics to establish best practices for officers and encouraging de-escalation training.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Scott and other leading Senate Republicans are scheduled to formally unveil the bill at a Wednesday morning news conference and likely signal how quickly they expect it to reach the chamber’s floor.

During a morning television appearance, Scott said the GOP bill was the product of wide-ranging conversations.

“We wanted to make sure that we listened to everyone because there’s this false dichotomy, this binary choice between law enforcement and communities of color, and that’s just a false choice,” he said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

Even before the legislation was unveiled, Democratic leaders said it fell short of the sweeping action that they say is expected by a public that is grappling with unrest over race and policing after the high-profile deaths of unarmed black men by white officers, including George Floyd in Minneapolis.

House Democrats are moving forward with a legislative package that would strictly ban police chokeholds, make it easier for victims of police violence to sue officers and departments and create a national database of police misconduct, among other provisions.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to advance the bill Wednesday, preparing it for a floor vote next week.

Prospects for reaching common ground in the coming weeks remain unclear.

On Tuesday, McConnell dismissed the House Democratic bill as “typical Democratic overreach to try to control everything in Washington,” adding: “We have no interest in that.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) later bristled at his assessment.

“How many more people have to die from police brutality?” she said during an appearance on MSNBC. “And so for the leader of the Senate to say, ‘It’s going nowhere, we don’t want any of that,’ is really disgraceful, and it really ignores the concerns of the American people.”

Under pressure to act, President Trump also rolled out an executive order on Tuesday aimed at offering new federal incentives for police departments to boost training and to create a national database to track officer misconduct.

The Justice Department will use key grants to encourage local police departments to establish certain “best practices.”

Regarding chokeholds, the executive order seeks to bar them “except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.”

The White House has signaled that at least key portions of the House Democratic bill go too far for the administration, such as limiting legal liability in a way that would make it easier for police officers to be sued for misconduct. Revising so-called “qualified immunity” is off the table, the White House has said.

