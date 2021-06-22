Last week, Manchin proposed a compromise bill that would make voter registration automatic, set Election Day as a holiday, require at least 15 days of early voting for federal elections, prohibit partisan gerrymandering and require voter IDs with several ways to prove an individual’s identity.
Obama noted on the call that he usually does not “weigh in on the day-to-day scrum in Washington.”
“But what’s happening this week is more than just a partisan bill coming up or not coming up to a vote,” he said, according to the Hill newspaper.
The Senate is poised to hold a test vote late Tuesday on an expansive voting rights bill that Republicans are likely to filibuster. GOP senators, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), also have said they oppose the Manchin compromise.
Obama warned that American democracy may not survive without some of these voting protections in place, invoking Jan. 6 as an example of what can happen when democratic norms are tested.
“We can’t wait until the next election, because if we have the same kinds of shenanigans that brought about Jan. 6, if we have that for a couple more election cycles, we’re going to have real problems in terms of our democracy long-term,” Obama said.
Obama took a shot at Senate Republicans who intend to filibuster the voting rights legislation. The former president said Manchin’s modified plan does not include everything he would want, but he suggested that the stakes are too high to do nothing.
“Right now at least, Republicans in the Senate are lining up to try to use the filibuster to stop the For the People Act from even being debated,” Obama said. “They are suddenly afraid to even talk about these issues and figure out solutions on the floor of the Senate. They don’t even want to talk about voting. And that is not acceptable.”
Late Monday, the White House said President Biden met with Manchin, a session that was not on the official White House schedule.
Biden and Manchin discussed “their shared commitment to voting rights,” the White House said in a readout late Monday. “The President expressed his sincere appreciation for Senator Manchin’s efforts to achieve reform. The President conveyed that he sees voting rights as one of the most urgent issues facing our nation during his administration, and made it clear how important he thinks it is that the Senate find a path forward on this issue. They also discussed bipartisan negotiations on infrastructure.”