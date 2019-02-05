She won’t be delivering a speech, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be sharing the spotlight Tuesday night as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a newly divided Congress that is likely to be skeptical of his agenda.

While Trump will have the microphone, Pelosi and her fellow House Democrats are using the occasion to send messages of their own — largely through the guests they have invited to the House chamber for the speech.

Pelosi’s guests, announced by her office Tuesday afternoon, include two active-duty transgender Army officers — an implicit critique of Trump’s decision to implement a ban on transgender servicemembers — and survivors of last February’s mass shooting at a Florida high school, a protest of the Republican stance against stricter gun control.

Also attending as Pelosi’s guest is Leana Wen, Planned Parenthood’s new president, who is set to appear amid a new uproar over Democratic state lawmakers’ attempts to expand abortion rights in New York and Virginia.

Highlighting Democrats’ position on immigration, Pelosi has invited Angelica Salas, a former undocumented immigrant who now leads the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, and José Andrés, a Washington-based chef who has been an outspoken supporter of immigrant rights.

Other House Democrats have invited a variety of Americans representing implicit criticism of Trump and his policies — including federal employees who went unpaid during the recent 35-day partial government shutdown, immigrants who are at risk for deportation due to Trump’s policies, those vulnerable under potential Republican health-care initiatives and more.

Beyond the guests, Pelosi is set to send a message with her mere presence: Americans will see her looking over Trump’s left shoulder — an image symbolizing the new reality in Washington. Democrats are poised to spend the coming months keeping a watchful eye on Trump and his administration after seizing the House majority in last year’s midterm elections.

Pelosi brings a fresh electoral mandate and positive new polling numbers to Tuesday’s address. A CNN poll published Monday pegged Pelosi’s favorability rating at 42 percent — her highest rating in that poll since April 2007, shortly after beginning her first four-year stint with the speaker’s gavel. Trump’s approval rating in the same poll, which carried a 3.8 point margin of error, stood at 40 percent.

Weeks after Pelosi first won the gavel in 2007, President George W. Bush paid tribute to her as the first woman to hold the position at the outset of his speech, calling it a “high privilege and distinct honor . . . to begin the State of the Union message with these words: Madam Speaker.”

There is no indication yet whether Trump plans a tribute of his own, but the two leaders are already locked in a contentious relationship due to the ongoing dispute about funding for the southern border wall that Trump promised Mexico would pay for during his 2016 campaign.

That dispute led into and played out during the recent government shutdown, during which Trump tried — and failed — to turn Democrats against Pelosi’s no-negotiation strategy. A centerpiece of the clash was the State of the Union address itself — the two leaders sparred over whether the speech would happen while the shutdown was in effect.

Trump will deliver his speech as congressional negotiators aim to hash out a border security spending deal that would avert another shutdown Feb. 15, when the short-term measure that reopened the government last month will expire.

White House aides who have previewed the address said that Trump, besides making a new case for his border wall, is likely to sketch out areas of bipartisan cooperation on infrastructure investment and lowering prescription drug prices. Those are areas where Pelosi herself has acknowledged potential for cooperation — and issues that Trump brought up during the short phone call she made to him last week to extend her State of the Union invitation.

The talk of potential compromise, however, has been cursory, glossing over considerable policy differences between how Democrats and Republicans have historically approached those particular issues.

And while Trump and Pelosi might share platitudes about working together on those issues, the House calendar is sending a different message.

On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee will convene a hearing on the disclosure of presidential tax returns — a clear attack on Trump’s decision not to disclose his returns. And Friday, the House Judiciary Committee will question Matthew G. Whitaker, Trump’s acting attorney general — the first of several high-level Trump administration officials who have been summoned to appear over the coming weeks.

Pelosi’s guests Tuesday include Army Capt. Jennifer Peace and Army Maj. Ian Brown, who are representing the pro-transgender activist groups OutServe-Servicemembers Legal Defense Network and SPARTA, or Servicemembers, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All.

The gun-control advocates attending at Pelosi’s invitation are Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed last year in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.; Charlie Mirsky, a Parkland student who has organized the March for Our Lives campaign; and Mattie Scott, an activist with the Brady Campaign in Pelosi’s hometown of San Francisco.

Several political allies of the speaker will also be in attendance, including Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, the leaders of five major labor unions and Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, chief executive and co-founder of MomsRising, an activist network focused on women’s issues.

Also attending are two top Democratic officials from New Jersey — Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver and state Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg — who led a letter signed by female leaders in that state supporting Pelosi’s election as speaker. Their support helped convince several newly elected New Jersey House members to back Pelosi at a time after the election when her return to the speakership was not assured.

