The House on Jan. 18 passed a short-term spending bill to keep the government running but Senate Democrats say they have enough votes to defeat the measure. (Bastien Inzaurralde,Jordan Frasier/The Washington Post)

With hours left before a possible shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he and President Trump made “some progress” in a private meeting about keeping the government open but did not strike a final deal.

“We have a good number of disagreements,” Schumer told reporters at the Capitol upon returning from the White House. “Discussions will continue.”

The meeting had set off alarms among congressional Republicans, who are holding firm in support of the short-term spending bill that passed the House Thursday night. Senate Democrats had rallied against the measure because it does not offer protections for young undocumented immigrants or address other priorities such as disaster relief.

Neither Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) nor House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) attended the White House meeting, according to GOP aides.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) said he spoke with Trump chief of staff John F. Kelly, who said the president told Schumer to “go back and talk to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and work it out, so I think that’s the best way to handle this.”

Schumer returned to the Capitol and met with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.).

At least one Senate Republican and some Democrats had been optimistic that Trump and Schumer would be able to avert a crisis.

“This is welcome news to American people, military, DACA recipients,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wrote on Twitter. “Let’s see if two New Yorkers can agree on a deal good for USA.”

“Mr. Schumer is well aware of the priorities we share so I’m optimistic that invitation was made with the idea of being constructive,” Pelosi told reporters.

Republicans on Capitol Hill said White House aides assured them that no private deal will be struck between Trump and Schumer.

“He wants to hear Schumer out,” said one Republican.

As the government shutdown inches closer and closer, lawmakers are busy pointing fingers at who's to blame for the impasse. (Jenny Starrs/The Washington Post)

Trump and the Republicans, who control all levers of government, faced the possibility of a shutdown on the first anniversary of his inauguration. According to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, Americans by a 20-point margin blame Trump and the GOP over Democrats if the government closes.

Ryan and McConnell met early Friday morning and resolved to stand firm for passage of the House bill.

There was uncertainty about House members’ plans to remain in Washington after delivering a take-it-or-leave-it spending bill to the Senate. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he would release his members to depart for a planned one-week recess, but leadership later advised members that additional votes were possible Friday.

The House passed the short-term bill Thursday evening by a vote of 230 to 197.

“We’ve done our job,” McCarthy told reporters Friday morning, saying it was up to Schumer “to decide if he wants a shutdown.”

As Senate Republicans remained short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill to fund the government through Feb. 16, McConnell delivered a political salvo, saying Democrats had been led into a “box canyon” by Schumer.

By late Thursday, nine Senate Democrats who had voted for a short-term spending bill in December said they would not support the latest proposed extension. They joined 30 other Democrats and a handful of Republicans in opposing the bill.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said late Thursday that he was “not inclined” to vote for a short-term spending measure because leaders did not keep their promise to hold a vote by the end of January on legal protections for young undocumented immigrants. On Friday morning, he said he preferred Democrats’ proposal of a mini funding extension to allow more time for negotiations, an idea GOP leaders rejected Thursday.

Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney said he put the odds of a shutdown at 50-50. He said that he was instructing federal agencies to prepare for the possibility and that they would be granted more flexibility to move money around to continue services.

Marc Short, Trump’s director of legislative affairs, said that the effort by Democrats to put an immigration fix in the bill was unreasonable, given that legislative text has not been drafted and the program doesn’t expire until March.

“There’s no DACA bill to vote on, and there’s no emergency on the timing,” Short said.

A government shutdown causing employee furloughs has never occurred under unified party control of Congress and the White House.

The Trump administration is drawing up plans to keep national parks and monuments open despite a shutdown as a way to blunt public anger, and while the military would not cease to operate, troops would not be paid unless Congress specifically authorizes it.

The last shutdown, in 2013, lasted for 16 days as Republicans tried unsuccessfully to force changes to the Affordable Care Act. On Jan. 30, Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address.

In a sign of the preparations on Capitol Hill, congressional staffers received formal notice Friday morning that they may be furloughed starting at midnight. Individual lawmakers will have to determine which aides have to report for work during the impasse.

As senators awaited news about possible votes, the White House prepared to delay Trump’s departure for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida until after a short-term spending bill is passed. The president had intended to leave Washington late Friday afternoon ahead of a lavish celebration of his first year in office that is planned for Saturday night.

With the House scheduled to be out of session next week, several leaders have planned trips abroad. Vice President Pence will travel to Israel and Egypt, Ryan will visit Iraq, and McCarthy and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) will accompany Trump to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort village of Davos.

McCarthy spokesman Matt Sparks said the Davos trip would be canceled in the event of a government shutdown, but that did not stop Pelosi from criticizing the trip.

“Every year the Republicans plan the January schedule so that they can go to Davos. They want to spend next week hobnobbing with their elitist friends instead of honoring their responsibilities to the American people,” she said.

The stalemate reflected Republicans’ effort to force Democrats into a series of uncomfortable votes aimed at dividing moderates from states Trump won in 2016 from party leaders and outspoken liberals considering runs for the White House. Ten Senate Democrats are seeking reelection in states that voted for Trump, and Republicans believe the current conflict could provide powerful fodder for political attacks later in the year.

While the short-term bill did not include protections for “dreamers,” immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, Republicans did attach a long-term extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program and delays to several unpopular health-care taxes. The GOP cast the spending vote, in part, as a choice between illegal immigrants and poor children, military troops and others who rely on government benefits.

Sean Sullivan and John Wagner contributed.

