The Senate is poised to take its first votes Thursday on competing Republican and Democratic plans to end the partial government shutdown, now in its 34th day. The Republican bill includes funding for President Trump’s border wall while the Democratic plan does not.

Neither bill is expected to win the 60 votes needed to move forward in the GOP-controlled chamber, but some lawmakers and analysts have expressed hope that the exercise could lead to more serious talks about a compromise.

The anticipated votes follow a dramatic day in which Trump agreed to postpone his State of the Union address after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) disinvited him from making the speech next week in the House chamber.

Expect plenty of posturing on Capitol Hill as the day unfolds.

9:25 a.m.: Ross faces criticism for questioning why federal workers are going to food banks

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday sparked a firestorm of criticism on social media following an intervew on CNBC in which he said he didn’t understand why some furloughed federal workers are relying on assistance from food banks.

“I know they are, and I don’t really quite understand why,” Ross said, adding that workers should be able to borrow from credit unions or banks given their status as federal employees.

“The 30 days of pay that some people will be out, there’s no real reason why they shouldn’t be able to get a loan against it,” Ross said.

Much of the criticism directed at Ross focused on his personal wealth with suggestions that he is out-of-touch with rank-and-file federal employees.

8:37 a.m.: Trump weighs in with his first tweet of the day on border security

Trump appeared to remain dug in early Thursday on his demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall across hundreds of miles along the Mexican border.

“Without a Wall there cannot be safety and security at the Border or for the U.S.A.,” he said in a tweet. “BUILD THE WALL AND CRIME WILL FALL!”

Without a Wall there cannot be safety and security at the Border or for the U.S.A. BUILD THE WALL AND CRIME WILL FALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

The tweet incorporated the new rhyming rally cry that the president unveiled Wednesday.

It was the first of the day on border security after a half dozen tweets in which Trump had addressed other topics, including North Korea and his former “bad lawyer” and fixer Michael Cohen.

8:20 a.m.: Clyburn thanks Trump for postponing State of the Union

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) thanked Trump during a television interview Thursday for agreeing to postpone the State of the Union address.

“We know what the state of the union is right now,” Clyburn said during an appearance on CNN. “It is chaotic. It is catastrophic for a lot of American families. So let’s get that behind us and then all of us will be in a good mood. … Hopefully he’ll be in a good enough mood to deliver it.”

Trump tweeted late Wednesday night that he would not seek an alternative venue to deliver his address next week and will instead wait until the longest shutdown in U.S. history ends.

Pelosi had made it clear earlier in the day that the House would not pass a resolution formally inviting Trump to the House chamber, the traditional setting for addresses to joint sessions of Congress.

8 a.m.: Gardner to break with party, vote for Democratic plan, editorial says

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) plans to break with his party and vote for the Democratic plan to open the government without wall funding, according to an editorial published Wednesday night by the Denver Post.

“Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s spokesman told us Wednesday he intends to vote for a clean funding bill that would open the government with no increased border-security funding attached,” the editorial said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Gardner is up for reelection next year in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried by about 5 percentage points over Trump in 2016. Gardner recently served as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which seeks to aid GOP candidates for the chamber.

7:30 a.m.: House Democrats push idea of guaranteeing Trump a border-security vote

A group of House Democrats continued Thursday to press their case that Pelosi should guarantee Trump a vote on border security funding by the end of February if he agrees to allow the government to reopen.

“Every option has to be on the table, but don’t negotiate while the government is shut down,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) said during an interview on CNN. “You can’t negotiate about anything when the government is closed.”

Gottheimer was among 30 Democrats who signed a letter to Pelosi on Wednesday.

The effort was led by freshman Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.),who represents a military-heavy district including Virginia Beach. She told The Post on that she would be open to a menu of border security options, including a “physical barrier” of some type.

“He’s not talking about a wall from sea to shining sea,” Luria said of Trump. “That is not what we are talking about. We are talking about physical barriers as recommended by experts.”

6:45 a.m.: Just what is in the competing Senate bills?

The Republican bill, based on a plan offered by Trump, includes $5.7 billion to build a wall across hundreds of miles along the southern border, plus funding for 750 more Border Patrol agents, 375 additional Customs and Border Protection officers and 2,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and support staff.

The Democratic proposal set for a vote Thursday includes no additional money for border security or any other government function. Instead, it opens the government through Feb. 8, under prior funding levels, to allow for further negotiations while also providing $14 billion in unrelated disaster-relief funding.

6:35 a.m.: Trump recommends a book on the 2016 election

Trump began Day 34 of the partial government shutdown by tweeting about the 2016 election.

“A great new book just out, ‘Game of Thorns,’ by Doug Wead, Presidential Historian and best selling author. The book covers the campaign of 2016, and what could be more exciting than that?” the president wrote on Twitter.

A great new book just out, “Game of Thorns,” by Doug Wead, Presidential Historian and best selling author. The book covers the campaign of 2016, and what could be more exciting than that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

Wead’s book carries the subtitle: “The Inside Story of Hillary Clinton’s Failed Campaign and Donald Trump’s Winning Strategy”

The conservative commentator was at the center of a controversy in 2005 after he acknowledged secretly taping George W. Bush over a two-year period when he was running for president.

6 a.m.: Pelosi urges Trump to end the shutdown in the ‘near future’

Trump agreed Wednesday night to postpone his State of the Union address after Pelosi said the House would not pass a resolution formally inviting him to appear next week.

In late-night tweets, Trump said he is no longer looking at alternative venues to the House chambers and he looks forward to giving an address “in the near future.”

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

That prompted a response by Pelosi on Twitter.

“Mr. President, I hope by saying ‘near future’ you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow,” Pelosi wrote. “Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences.”

Mr. President, I hope by saying “near future” you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow. Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences. https://t.co/57KMATZZTO — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 24, 2019

