Stephen Moore, President Trump’s planned nominee for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, on Thursday abandoned his bid to join the powerful U.S. central bank, the second presidential favorite to bow out in the face of Republican opposition.

Trump announced in a tweet that Moore had “decided to withdraw from the Fed process.” Trump called him “a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person.”

“Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts and deregulation which have produced non-inflationary prosperity for all Americans,” Trump said in the tweet. “I’ve asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country.”

In a letter informing Trump of his decision to withdraw, Moore praised the president’s economic policies but said the scrutiny of his past remarks had become too much to bear.

“Trumponomics has been VINDICATED,” Moore wrote. “Your confidence in me makes what I am about to say much harder. I am respectfully asking that you withdraw my name from consideration. The unrelenting attacks on my character have become untenable for me and my family and 3 more months of this would be too hard on us.”

A growing number of Republican senators said they had serious problems with Moore over his controversial writings, and the White House, which said Monday that it was reviewing those writings, never formally submitted his nomination.

Among the Republicans most critical of Moore was Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa), who told The Washington Post on Wednesday, “I sure would like to see him just withdraw.”

Moore’s decision comes after Herman Cain, another Trump choice for the Fed Board, stepped aside as it was clear that he lacked the votes in the Senate. The 2012 presidential candidate had denied multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Democrats welcomed the news of Moore’s withdrawal.

“The only thing less funny than some of Mr. Moore’s tasteless, offensive, sexist ‘jokes’ was the idea that President Trump would even consider him for a seat on the Federal Reserve,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

Up until recently, Moore had been defiant amid revelations about columns in the 2000s in which he made derogatory statements about women, called for then-Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue (R) to be impeached and made a joking reference to AIDS.

Moore also came under scrutiny for saying in 2016 that it would be a “betrayal” for Trump to pick former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney (R) to be secretary of state. Romney now represents Utah in the Senate.

And a 2014 comment by Moore that Cincinnati and Cleveland are “armpits of America” drew a rebuke from Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who wrote a letter to Moore last month calling the remarks “disqualifying” and demanding that he provide a list of other towns that he would describe as “armpits.”

Ohio is a swing state that was central to Trump’s win in 2016 and will be a key part of his 2020 reelection efforts.

Moore insisted as recently as Thursday morning that he wouldn’t back down. “I’m not pulling out,” he told the Wall Street Journal hours before Trump’s tweet. He also told The Post on Wednesday that he was “full speed ahead.”

Last month, in an interview with North Dakota-based radio station WZFG, Moore accused his opponents of “pulling a Kavanaugh against me.”

Moore’s statement was a reference to Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who faced allegations amid his confirmation hearings last year of sexual misconduct during his college and high school years — accusations he denied. Conservatives rallied to Kavanaugh’s defense, and he was narrowly confirmed by the Senate.

Trump announced in March that he was choosing Moore, his close ally, to fill an open seat on the Fed’s seven-person board. But in recent weeks, the Heritage Foundation visiting fellow and former president of the Club for Growth has faced questions about columns he wrote in the 2000s for the conservative magazine National Review.

Last month, CNN resurfaced several columns in which Moore decried the “feminization of basketball,” denounced coed sports and argued that women should not be allowed to be men’s sports referees — unless they are good-looking.

Moore also wrote that female athletes were seeking “equal pay for inferior work” and lamented, “Is there no area in life where men can take vacation from women?”

Moore told The Washington Post that he did not stand by any of the comments and that the article was a “spoof,” although he did not cite a particular column or explain a later piece in which he defended his remarks.

In a recent article, CNBC also unearthed some of Moore’s past writings, including one in 2004 in which he wrote about being told by a doctor that his young son had “low-muscle tone.”

“He might as well have told us that [the child] has AIDS,” Moore wrote.

Moore also repeatedly made mocking references to his wife at the time, a stay-at-home mother, as a “loss leader” who “doesn’t have a job.”

Stephen and Allison Moore, who have three children together, were married for two decades before divorcing in 2011. Allison Moore began divorce proceedings in 2010, and her divorce complaint said her then-husband had opened a Match.com account and had a mistress.

Stephen Moore was found in contempt of court in 2013 for failing to pay his ex-wife more than $330,000 in alimony and child support, court documents show.

The New York Times also found other Moore columns. In one, written in 2000 for the Washington Times, Moore described colleges as “places for rabble-rousing” and “for men to lose their boyhood innocence” and “do stupid things.”

“It’s all a time-tested rite of passage into adulthood,” he wrote. “And the women seemed to survive just fine. If they were so oppressed and offended by drunken, lustful frat boys, why is it that on Friday nights they showed up in droves in tight skirts to the keg parties?”

Moore also said in a 2016 speech that if Trump won the White House, he would “kick a black family out of the White House,” a reference to the Obamas. He expressed regret for the remark in an interview this week with PBS’s “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover.”

Two of Moore’s other past statements seemed problematic.

In a 2003 National Review column titled “Impeach Governor Sonny Perdue,” Moore blasted Georgia’s then-governor — and Trump’s current agriculture secretary — over tax policy.

“Voters thought they were electing a Ronald Reagan, not a Michael Dukakis,” Moore wrote in the piece, describing Perdue and other Georgia Republicans as “fiscal frauds.”

Perdue’s cousin, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, which would have held a hearing on Moore’s nomination as part of the confirmation process.

In an email, Moore told The Post that he and Sonny Perdue had reconciled “many years ago.”

“I had a great meeting with him several months after our policy disagreement and have had a friendship with him ever since,” Moore said.

Moore also said in a 2016 radio interview that a potential nomination of Romney by Trump to be secretary of state “makes me so angry,” according to a CNN report at the time.

“If Mitt Romney is nominated for secretary of state, I feel this will be a betrayal of those who worked for Donald Trump, like myself, for the last four or five months,” Moore said.

Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

