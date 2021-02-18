“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said.

Later Thursday, in an interview with Telemundo at the Cancun airport, Cruz suggested that his daughters asked him and his wife, Heidi, to go on the trip only hours before the family left for the airport.

Conservatives like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have been falsely blaming renewable energy as the cause of the state’s massive power outages. (Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)

“Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here and now I’m headed back to Texas and back continuing to work to try to get the power on,” Cruz said.

Photos that rapidly circulated on social media overnight showed what looked to be the senator at an airport and on a plane. In some photos, a gray face mask was visible that appeared to be similar to one that Cruz was wearing at President Biden’s inauguration.

A Reuters photo Thursday showed Cruz wearing a Texas-themed face mask and wheeling a black carry-on case as he walked through Cancun International Airport for his flight back to Houston.

The trip triggered calls for Cruz’s resignation as well as a cascade of questions about why the senator decided to leave Texas while millions of his constituents are suffering during the storms and at a time when public health authorities have cautioned against international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Texas, more than 3 million customers were still in the dark Wednesday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide. As of Thursday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the figure was about 325,000. Millions were advised to boil water as the frigid temperatures caused pipes to freeze.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates the risk of the coronavirus in Mexico at level 4 — the agency’s highest level of warning — and says on its website: “Travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico.”

It was not immediately clear whether Cruz, mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, cut short his trip because of the furor. Cruz did not reveal whether he was tested for the coronavirus, either before the trip or upon his arrival at the Cancun airport.

And although Cruz said in his statement that “our family lost heat and power” like millions of Texans, he told a radio host earlier this week that he had not lost power at his Houston home.

In his statement, Cruz said he and his staff were communicating with state and local leaders to “get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on and our homes warm.”

Cruz was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and narrowly beat former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D) to win reelection in 2018. He ran unsuccessfully for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 and, after being one of Donald Trump’s sharpest critics during the primaries, went on to become one of his staunchest defenders in Congress, helping to spearhead efforts to challenge Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The Texas Democratic Party called on Cruz to resign over the incident. In a statement, Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said Cruz “is proving to be an enemy to our state by abandoning us in our greatest time of need.”

“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” Hinojosa said. “Cruz is emblematic of what the Texas Republican Party and its leaders have become: weak, corrupt, inept, and self-serving politicians who don’t give a damn about the people they were elected to represent.”

The trip also prompted a political action committee, No Excuses PAC, to launch a five-figure radio ad buy against Cruz. The 30-second ad will air on 147 radio stations in Texas, according to the group’s co-founder, Corbin Trent.

“Across the state of Texas, homes are without power and without water,” the ad’s narrator says. “Our loved ones are dying. And our senator decided that this would be a good time for a Mexican vacation. … Cancun Cruz is an embarrassment to Texas. Has been, always will be.”

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), whose district includes part of Dallas and its suburbs, also sharply criticized Cruz’s decision to “fly to Mexico for a vacation while the city that he lives in, Houston, they’re under a boil water notice, and so many folks are burning whatever they can to stay warm.”

“This is just beyond anything that you would expect — regardless of party — during a crisis like this,” Allred said in an interview on CNN on Thursday afternoon. “You expect public officials to use whatever airtime they have to tell the truth, to give folks information they need to survive and to help with the recovery.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday that a member of Cruz’s staff had contacted the department to ask for assistance for the senator’s departure on Wednesday. The staff member directly contacted a sergeant assigned with the Houston police force’s airport division, which is based at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The division monitored Cruz’s movements through the airport before his departure.

Acevedo said that he was not aware of any similar contact Thursday regarding Cruz’s return. But the senator’s arrival back in Houston “will more than likely turn into a media circus, so we will be monitoring,” he wrote in a text message.

Social media postings that were widely shared Wednesday night appeared to show Cruz in the Houston airport, preparing to board a United Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale with continuing service to Cancun.

While outrage at Cruz was mounting online, O’Rourke highlighted his own efforts to assist Texans during the crisis.

“We made over 151,000 calls to senior citizens in Texas tonight,” O’Rourke tweeted on Wednesday night. “One of our [volunteers] talked to a man stranded at home w/out power in Killeen, hadn’t eaten in 2 days, got him a ride to a warming center and a hot meal. Help us reach more people, join us tomorrow.”

In an interview Monday with San Antonio-based radio host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, Cruz said he was fortunate not to have lost power at his Houston home. He urged his fellow Texans to stay home because of the danger posed by the storms.

“This storm is dangerous, and there’s a second storm expected to hit this week, which will make things even worse,” he said. “So if you can stay home, don’t go out on the roads. Don’t risk the ice.”

Cruz added that he had spoken over the weekend with a meteorologist who said the combination of storms could cause as many as 100 deaths in the state this week.

“So don’t risk it,” Cruz said. “Keep your family safe, and just stay home and hug your kids.”

Cruz has previously criticized Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who in November hosted a wedding and then traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as coronavirus cases surged across Texas.

“Hypocrites. Complete and utter hypocrites,” Cruz said in a December tweet, referring to Adler and other Democrats who had flouted guidelines on travel and large group gatherings amid the pandemic.

According to CDC guidelines, once Cruz returns, he should stay home for seven days to quarantine, and get tested three to five days after traveling. If he chooses not to get tested, he should stay in quarantine for 10 days to avoid possibly infecting others.

New rules put in place by the Biden administration require all passengers on planes returning to the United States to have a negative coronavirus test result before boarding their flight.

Cruz is just the latest public official apparently caught breaking rules and vacationing in ways they shouldn’t during the pandemic.

During Thanksgiving, Deborah Birx, who was the coronavirus response coordinator for the Trump White House, told Americans to “be vigilant” and pleaded with them to limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” But the day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to a vacation home in Delaware along with three generations of her family from two households, the Associated Press reported.

That same week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) tweeted out advisories asking constituents to “stay home as much as you can,” “avoid travel” and “host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.” Half an hour later, Hancock got on a plane to visit relatives in Mississippi.

“It was unwise, it was hypocritical, it was a mistake that I deeply regret and deeply apologize for,” he told local news outlets.