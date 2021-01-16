The overwhelming majority of Senate Republicans decided to live in the real world.

The overwhelming majority of House Republicans chose Trump’s alternate universe, a sign the president’s hold on them will last for years to come.

That will inevitably complicate life for Biden’s legislative agenda. With such narrow Democratic majorities in Congress, the new president will need votes from House Republicans. The bloc operates like a failed nation-state, with little centralized leadership and many competing factions.

The deep divide between the two caucuses is reflected in the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) approached the challenges to the 2020 electoral college results.

McConnell has done plenty of enabling of Trump’s behavior, often in pursuit of his prime objective of reshaping the federal courts in a conservative direction. But when push finally came to shove, he publicly acknowledged that Biden had defeated Trump.

At 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6, shortly before a criminal mob breached the Capitol, McConnell delivered a forceful speech that highlighted the long list of state officials and courts, including Republican-backed federal judges, that had rejected Trump’s claims.

“They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our Republic forever. This election, actually, was not unusually close,” he said, a personal jab at Trump’s loss by more than 7 million votes in the national contest.

Shortly after 9 o’clock that night — after a violent pro-Trump mob had finally been ejected from the Capitol — McCarthy delivered a call for unity that hit all the right notes.

“By returning here to complete the work we were sent to do, we are proving that our democracy cannot be disrupted by criminal behavior. We will not falter; we will not bend; and we will not shrink from our duty,” McCarthy told his colleagues.

Yet over the next six hours, McCarthy shrank from that duty. He voted to oppose the electoral college results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, embracing the position that the marauding rioters had been advocating as they chased him and other senior congressional leaders to a secure location.

Just one member of McConnell’s six-member leadership team voted with Trump on the electoral challenge, while five of the seven in McCarthy’s leadership team did.

That House GOP loyalty to Trump did little to help those members during the Jan. 6 siege. McCarthy called the president — McConnell now refuses to talk to him — and pleaded with him to urge his rioting supporters to leave the Capitol, a wish that was never granted.

The GOP split screen was on full display among rank-and-file Republicans as well.

In his speech Wednesday night, Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) withdrew his support for the Trump-backed challenges and urged lawmakers to close ranks after the attack.

“We are headed tonight toward the certification of Joe Biden to be the president of the United States, and we will work together in this body to be able to set a peaceful example in the days ahead,” Lankford said.

Just eight of the 51 Senate Republicans voted with Trump on one or both of the challenges.

In the House, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) spoke first among rank-and-file Republicans. She entered Congress six years ago as a moderate with strong establishment ties, fresh off her work on the 2012 Mitt Romney presidential campaign.

Stefanik embraced the false conspiracy theory that voter irregularities helped Biden win four key states.

“Tens of millions of Americans are concerned that the 2020 election featured unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws,” she said, voting to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral college tally.

All told, more than 140 of the 211 House Republicans voted for at least one of the two challenges to Biden’s wins.

The House Republicans’ Trumpist approach to governing is also reflected in the rise of Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio).

Although McCarthy holds the title of leader (with the fancy office to show for it), Jordan has emerged all-powerful inside the Capitol. Once dismissed as a legislative “terrorist” by former House speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio), Jordan now serves as the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

In the little more than five years since Boehner retired, the House GOP caucus has turned over so much that 107 members, slightly more than half, never served with Boehner.

These newcomers see Trump as their temperamental north star and Jordan as their ideological leader.

Jordan led the debates on Jan. 6 about the electoral college and Wednesday’s on impeachment. As he lined up 40 Republicans to speak against impeachment, Jordan called on just seven who had served at least five terms.

Half had served two years or less.

When Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), No. 3 in McCarthy’s leadership team, announced Tuesday that she would vote to impeach Trump, Jordan stepped out to announce that he would demand a second vote among Republicans to eject her from leadership.

“I think she’s totally wrong,” he told reporters.

McCarthy has done little to defend Cheney. An unnamed staffer told some reporters that the Republican leader did not support the anti-Cheney effort, but McCarthy has not spoken publicly about the matter.

This Jordan-Cheney battle will serve as a major test whether Trumpism will continue to dominate House Republicans

When he kicked off the Jan. 6 debate, Jordan made clear he believed the election conspiracies. “Americans instinctively know there was something wrong with this election. During the campaign, Vice President Biden would do an event and he would get 50 people at the event. President Trump, at just one rally, gets 50,000 people,” he said, citing irrelevant statistics that did not prove his point. “Somehow, the guy who never left his house wins the election?”