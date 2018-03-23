CORRECTION : An earlier version of this story misstated the size of the budget bill. It is $1.3 trillion, not $1.3 billion.

Is a budget-busting bill boosting just about every federal agency really the last big act of Congress before the November midterms?

This is, after all, a Congress controlled by a party that swept into power eight years ago on an anti-spending, anti-big-government wave.

“You know, there are a lot of discussions about the fact that maybe the Republican Party has lost its soul,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who is retiring, said in a floor speech hours before the vote early Friday morning.

There is no rule that says they can’t do more this year. But this week’s $1.3 trillion spending bill is probably this Congress’s last major achievement as it observes what has become a tradition in these hyperpartisan times, settling into gridlock and girding itself for the midterm elections.

The more than 2,200-page spending bill passed — and not vetoed — gave the Pentagon its biggest spending increase in 15 years, a top GOP priority. But it also included full funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, despite President Trump’s initial proposal to slash their funds from $465 million down to $15 million.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), who also opposed the bill, pointed to the Federal Reserve’s hike of a key interest rate this week. He warned that the benefits from the additional spending will hit taxpayers with larger debt and the financing of the more than $20 trillion debt.

“You’re going to eat that up in an interest payment in seconds, given the nature of where the rates are going,” Reed said.

Plenty of Republicans disagreed with that sentiment. More than 60 percent of Republicans in the House and Senate voted for the legislation, a sign that the GOP might be returning to its big-spending ways of early last decade.

Back then, amid a major ramp-up in defense spending at the launch of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, Republicans accepted big increases in domestic spending as well and created a new entitlement within Medicare. GOP leaders at the time exploded the earmark system, allowing even the lowliest rank-and-file lawmakers to direct millions and millions of dollars to pet projects in their districts. Republicans believed the big spending helped shore up their incumbents’ standing back home.

By 2006, however, several lawmakers got caught up in FBI corruption probes involving earmarks-for-favors allegations, one of several factors that helped Democrats win the congressional majorities in the midterms that year.

Republicans changed their stance when Barack Obama won the presidency, disavowing these pet projects and fully embracing the issue of slashing the debt. After winning the House majority in the 2010 midterms, GOP lawmakers forced a major fiscal showdown with Obama that ended with the Budget Control Act of 2011. That law was supposed to cut federal spending by nearly $1 trillion through a decade of spending caps to federal agency budgets.

Now, the Republican-led decision to bust those caps for the next two years raises the specter that the tough talk on deficits applied only when Democrats held the White House.

“Had the 2016 election gone a different way and we had a Democratic president, and we controlled the House and Senate, I can’t imagine us being in a situation where we would vote tonight or tomorrow for a bill that’s going to add $2 trillion in debt,” Corker said.

Here’s what Congress is stuffing into its $1.3 trillion spending bill

This time, though, most Republicans embraced the big spending, with one invoking Trump’s name as the main reason for his support: “House Passes President Trump’s America First Government Funding Bill.”

That was the news release headline from the office of Rep. Tom Graves of Georgia, a staunch conservative whose appointment to the House Appropriations Committee earlier this decade seemed to signal that the days of big spending were coming to an end.

Republican after Republican issued news releases touting victories worth millions, sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds to local projects. Graves, for instance, praised the $103 million directed toward a new project at a Georgia air base and $50 million to help the expansion of the Savannah port.

The political question going forward is whether this spending can help Republicans in the fall as they face an angry electorate. They’re the sorts of projects that might help with middle-of-the-road voters who want to see the government function.

But the conservative base has spent more than a decade railing against big government spending. While Trump begrudgingly signed the legislation, citing the military spending, he voiced deep reservations about some of the soaring agency funds.

If those right-wing activists sit out the election, Republicans could be in deep trouble.

Of course, the debt and deficit issue has plummeted as a top issue for voters in the past five years.

Why did the GOP vote for a budget-busting spending bill? Because voters don’t seem to care.

Even budget hawks such as Corker and Reed voted in December for the massive tax-cut plan that would add $1.5 trillion to the debt over the next decade. Reed explained that he believes the tax cuts will lead to more economic growth, which will make up for the lost revenue.

“Growth is a part of this solution. What’s disappointing is the spending is a different kind of impact on the deficit. That’s a direct bean-counting effect,” Reed said.

Corker had initially objected to the tax-cut legislation because of its estimated impact on the debt. Later, just before the final vote in December, he changed his mind and supported the plan.

By Thursday night, as the debate unfolded on the massive spending bill, Corker returned to his roots as a deficit hawk, stunned by how many Republicans were willing to support such a pork-filled bill.

“I could not be more discouraged about where we are today with our adult leadership here in Congress and at the White House,” he said. “This is one of the most grotesque pieces of legislation I can remember.”

Read more from Paul Kane’s archive, follow him on Twitter or subscribe to his updates on Facebook.